MackeyRMS and InsiderScore Rebrand as Verity, Launch Combined Platform to Meet Market Demands

BOSTON & PRINCETON, NJ, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a strategic merger of two of the best-in-class tools for institutional investors — MackeyRMS and InsiderScore — the combined company announced today that it has rebranded as Verity and integrated their technologies to launch the Verity Platform, a comprehensive platform combining research management workflows with actionable data and insights.

The Verity Platform optimizes the way that analysts and portfolio managers generate, share, debate, and act on investment research conducted for actively managed portfolios. The world’s leading asset managers, alternative fund managers, pensions, endowments, and superannuation funds utilize Verity to access data and analytics, enhance internal workflows to optimize time management of analysts, reduce compliance risk, and organize research content.

“The launch of the Verity Platform marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of investment management,” said Andrew Robson, CEO of Verity. “Our 2021 Investor Survey revealed that institutional investors are demanding a single solution to help them consume and act on the staggering amount of information available. And they need to do so within their existing workflows, not from siloed and disparate systems. With a data-rich research management solution, Verity meets those demands. And as we further enrich the platform with more and more data going forward, it will continue to empower modern investment teams to do their best work.”

Confirming long-held market sentiment, the 2021 Verity Investor Survey showed that 63% of asset managers say their top priority is to integrate research and data with other investment processes. It also revealed that while 72% reported more data has made it easier to identify alpha-generating ideas, 58% said the abundance of data has made it harder to separate a true signal from all the noise. The Verity Platform was developed in part to respond to these challenges by elevating the most vital information at the right time and within existing workflows.

Platform and User Interface Enhancements

· Centralized Datasets : In addition to comprehensive research management, the Verity Platform helps investment professionals centralize comprehensive datasets related to SEC filings, management changes, insider activity, stock buybacks, and SPACs. With custom dashboards, managers can easily access the data they need to move faster and invest smarter.

· Enhanced User Interface : Verity also unveiled a new user interface (UI), maximizing ease of use while providing a sophisticated suite of intelligence, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and automation toolkits. The UI offers new collaboration and multi-tasking functionality that improves efficiencies and workflows for analysts and portfolio managers as well as operations and compliance teams.

“Most front-office applications sacrifice either usability for analysts or functionality for portfolio managers and compliance,” commented Will Keuper, Vice President of Product for Verity. “The new Verity platform and overhauled user interface delivers both. End-users get the ease of use they might expect from a mass-market tool, while PMs and operations users get data-driven, investment-grade workflow and reporting capabilities. Plus, compliance benefits from a centralized, real-time audit trail for reviewing research.”

Visit verityplatform.com to learn more about how Verity is pioneering investment research with the first platform offering research management tools alongside actionable data, analytics and insights.

About Verity

Verity is a leading provider of research management software, data and analytics delivered through a comprehensive platform to provide best-in-class workflow, portfolio monitoring, and idea generation solutions to more than 350 institutional investors globally. The platform is the result of a strategic merger between MackeyRMS and InsiderScore, sponsored by Resurgens Technology Partner. Between Mackey’s cloud-based research platform and InsiderScore’s data and analytics, the merged company delivers a powerful Platform combining data, analytics, and research management software solutions for investment teams conducting fundamental research for actively managed client portfolios. The company is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York, Princeton, NJ, Seattle, London, and Sydney. For more information, visit www.verityplatform.com.