Colonial Williamsburg and Enviro-Log Announce HERITAGE FIRELOG for the Holidays

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colonial Williamsburg has partnered with Enviro-Log to offer the HERITAGE FIRELOG for the 2021 holiday season. This special edition product offers a festive aroma with a hint of cinnamon and a dash of nostalgia, and is part of Enviro-Log’s mission to deliver the greenest and most versatile firelogs to the market. Each firelog burns for up to three hours and is designed to evoke the warmth of Colonial Williamsburg’s Grand Illumination and holiday spirit.



The HERITAGE FIRELOG is a quick and easy lighting alternative to firewood made of clean burning recycled materials. They are ideal for holiday family gatherings and can be used for indoor heating in a fireplace or woodstove, and outdoors in a firepit, chimenea or campsite.

“Our senses are often the key to our memories and we wanted to share the spirit of holidays past while also helping people create new ones,” said Kiri Franco, Director of Brand & Licensing for Colonial Williamsburg. “For Colonial Williamsburg’s Grand Illumination, which takes place each December, the historic area glows with candles and firelight, and botanical wreaths adorn all of the doors. We have captured that scent and spirit with the HERITAGE FIRELOG.”

Ross McRoy, President and Founder of Enviro-Log Company, LLC added, “We are very proud to partner with Colonial Williamsburg on the HERITAGE FIRELOG, which we believe is the perfect compliment to the warmth of Colonial Williamsburg’s Grand Illumination and the holiday season. Each firelog will provide hours of warmth and enjoyment, further enhanced by the cinnamon scent which can be enjoyed before burning. Whether you try it indoors or outdoors, we hope the experience will make your holiday celebrations even more enjoyable.”

HERITAGE FIRELOGS will be available in early November in Colonial Williamsburg stores, as well as on www.shop.colonialwilliamsburg.com/holidayheritage.

A portion of the proceeds from the special edition firelog benefit the Foundation’s core missions of education, research, and preservation to ensure that the stories and experiences of Colonial Williamsburg will not be lost to time.

About The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation preserves, restores and operates Virginia’s 18th-century capital of Williamsburg. Innovative and interactive experiences highlight the relevance of the American Revolution to contemporary life and the importance of an informed, active citizenry. The Colonial Williamsburg experience includes more than 400 restored or reconstructed original buildings, vibrant gardens, world class museums, and extensive educational outreach programs for students and teachers. The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation also boasts a renowned program of more than 20 historic trades. Philanthropic support and revenue from admissions, products and hospitality operations sustain Colonial Williamsburg’s educational programs and preservation initiatives. For more information, visit ColonialWilliamsburg.org .

About Enviro-Log

Enviro-Log Company, LLC, a portfolio company of Summit Equity Group, is an eco-friendly, consumer products and recycling company. Enviro-Log is the largest recycler of waxed cardboard in North America and the third largest producer of manufactured firelogs in the U.S. Its firelogs are made of 100 percent recycled materials and burn cleaner than wood while providing 50 percent more heat per pound. Made from 100 percent recycled eco-friendly wax, Enviro-Log Firestarters offer an alternative to kindling, petroleum-based starter blocks, lighter fluids, and ethanol-based gels. Enviro-Log also offers Color-Flame, a safe and simple way to add amazing color to your fires. Enviro-Flame Premium Firewood is 100 percent natural and renewable firewood. Enviro-Log also offers a variety of specialty and seasonal items. Enviro-Log products are available at select major retailers in the United States and Canada. More information on Enviro-Log can be found at Enviro-Log.net . You can also follow Enviro-Log on Facebook www.Facebook.com/Envirolog, Twitter www.twitter.com/EnviroLogFire, and Instagram www.instagram.com/envirologfire.

