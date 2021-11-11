Ziemer USA Announces Partnership With CorneaGen

ALTON, Ill., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziemer USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ziemer AG (Port, Switzerland), manufacturer and developer of FEMTO Laser Technology (FEMTO LDV Z8) and Corneal Diagnostic equipment (Galilei G4/G6), announces a new partnership with CorneaGen (Seattle, WA, USA).

"We have started an exciting new collaboration with CorneaGen," said David Bragg, President of Ziemer USA & Canada. "Through combined development efforts, we are looking forward to bringing new applications to the Z8. The advanced applications will permit the Z8 to perform novel treatments in corneal therapeutics, and we expect they will have a tremendous clinical impact for patients."

Together, through this joint commitment to innovation in corneal care, we plan to bring new procedures to the ophthalmic field and further our mutual mission to create technology that helps solve ongoing clinical challenges. As a team, Ziemer and CorneaGen will continue to provide unparalleled customer service to surgeons while transforming the treatment of corneal disease.

"CorneaGen provides the highest quality donor tissue, service, and products to surgeons and their patients while driving innovations in corneal care," shared Bernie Iliakis, President of CorneaGen. "We remain committed to transforming the lives of those impacted by corneal disease, and this partnership with Ziemer is critical to creating better solutions to help restore sight."

About Ziemer USA, Inc.

Ziemer believes in constantly innovating and improving technology to better serve our doctors. Our Swiss engineered femtosecond lasers are uniquely designed to perform multiple procedures and give patients a safe and seamless experience. Our Galilei diagnostic devices will give you precise measurements to enhance your treatment planning. www.ziemerusa.com

About CorneaGen

CorneaGen is a mission-driven company committed to transforming how corneal surgeons treat and care for the cornea. Based in Seattle, the company is innovating the next generation of corneal care, from new medical devices and biologics to treatments and interventions. CorneaGen supports corneal surgeons and their patients with a spectrum of services, including the latest in innovative products, delivery of the highest quality tissue, surgeon education, and advocacy for patient access and reimbursement policies. www.corneagen.com

Contact:

Brad Hurt

Marketing-usa@ziemergroup.com

