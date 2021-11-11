Pitcher Celebrates Ten Years of Simplifying Sales Enablement for B2B Teams

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcher , the omnichannel end-to-end unified sales enablement platform for enterprises, is today celebrating its ten-year anniversary. CEO Mert Yentur founded the company in 2011 to simplify and streamline processes for marketing, sales, and field teams by leveraging mobile technology to help customers navigate the complex B2B life sciences sales landscape. Over the next ten years, Pitcher continued to innovate on its vision, replacing anachronistic and inefficient processes with the tablet-based Super App, landing Fortune 500 customers and expanding its solution to solve sales needs in manufacturing, financial services, and consumer goods.



“In 2011, when the iPad was first launched, we foresaw the transformative potential of mobile technology for the B2B sales process,” said Yentur. ”We realized we could essentially help customers to improve their sales’ productivity by building a sales enablement application that solved the general problems all sales reps experience in their daily operations while serving the particular challenges of specific industry verticals. Our commitment has always been to deliver ongoing value to sales teams by understanding the issues they face, and integrating the latest technological breakthroughs to offer an intuitive, irreplaceable tool. We look forward to continuing to help customers simplify their commercial operations.”

The Pitcher Super App consolidates marketing, sales, and field team activity into a single, simple portal for commercial teams to manage, from coaching and content creation to inventory management and route planning. As modern workforces adjusted to remote and hybrid models in response to the global pandemic, Pitcher’s mobile sales enablement solution allowed sales teams around the world to get the right content, to the right contact, at the right time, in the right channel for interactive and meaningful customer engagements.

Pitcher’s proven success led to sustained growth for its Super App in 2021, including a number of industry accolades for excellence in sales enablement. In 2021, the Super App was named 2021 Product of the Year for Sales and Marketing Technology from Business Intelligence Group, won a 2021 Gold Globee for Sales Automation from the International Best in Business Awards, earned the #1 spot in Enterprise User Adoption from user review site G2 in its Summer 2021 report, and was given a Best-in-Class distinction for Interactive Customer Presentations from the Promotion Optimization Institute.

The company has also experienced significant business momentum in 2021. Pitcher reached a net revenue retention rate (NRR) of 120% with customers including ExxonMobil, Abbott, Coca-Cola, FEMSA, Procter & Gamble, Nestle, and Principal Financial Group in the life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, and consumer goods industries. It added two new teams in the U.K. and Germany , adding to its existing EMEA presence in Turkey, Hungary, and Spain, and APAC and LATAM offices in Singapore, China, the U.S., and Mexico. The number of employees grew by nearly 100% in the last twelve months with new executive hires in sales, customer success, and engineering, and Pitcher’s website went carbon neutral through a sustainability initiative with TreeNation , which plants a new tree with every Pitcher Impact license sold.

Looking forward, Pitcher’s vision is to continue to set the industry standard for enterprise engagement software by creating the best customer and user experience with the Super App. Pitcher is further expanding its software to include deeper data-driven insights and AI functionality to offer the most robust sales enablement application for modern needs.

About Pitcher

Pitcher is the leading global sales enablement provider of effective customer engagement and sales efficiency through dynamic digital tools, personalized content, and simplified user experience. Pitcher’s Super App, an omnichannel end-to-end unified sales enablement platform for enterprises, revolutionizes the sales process by reducing complexity and increasing ROI while empowering sales and marketing teams with the industry’s most robust suite of fully integrated features and functionality. With deep domain experience, Pitcher serves as a vital partner for sales, field sales, and marketers around the world. Launched in 2011, the Pitcher Super App for sales enablement is deployed in 140 countries, and Fortune 500 companies across the life sciences, consumer goods, manufacturing, and financial services industries use Pitcher to drive customer engagement and commercial excellence. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Pitcher also has offices in the U.S., Mexico, Turkey, Spain, Hungary, Singapore, Germany, the U.K., and China.