SendSquared Launches ‘Expert Program’ to Provide Certified Marketing Resources to VRMCs and Resorts

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SendSquared ( sendsquared.com ), a data and marketing communications platform for the hospitality industry, announced today the launch of its SendSquared Expert Program to help marketing agencies better serve their clients using SendSquared. RealTech Webmasters, a web agency specializing in the vacation rental industry, was announced as the first agency partner.



“Our partner program is designed to benefit both property managers and marketing agencies in the hospitality industry,” said Nicolas Wegner , CEO and Founder of SendSquared. “Partners receive one-on-one training, ongoing access to our customer support team, and rewards for helping their clients succeed with SendSquared.”

The new program enables hospitality marketing agencies to become SendSquared-certified experts and join a roster of preferred partners. Property managers and vacation rental management companies (VRMCs) can leverage these experts to implement marketing communications plans that deliver results. Additional agencies, including those focused on resorts, will be announced in the coming weeks.

RealTech, the first partner to be announced, is a web agency specializing in custom, responsive websites for vacation rental managers and owners that can be integrated with property management system (PMS) software, interactive resort maps and more. SendSquared is a guest insights and engagement platform that enables resorts and vacation rental management companies (VRMCs) to market smarter and drive more bookings.

“Vacation property owners and managers need help creating and implementing marketing programs that provide real value to their travel consumers,” said Ray Miller, president of RealTech. “As a SendSquared expert partner we can help our clients stand out from their competitors and deliver measurable results for their business.

The partnership positions RealTech as the agency expert of choice for SendSquared’s Barefoot Technologies clients. Barefoot’s vacation rental management (VRM) software is integrated with SendSquared’s guest insights and communications technology to provide VRMCs with tools that take guest communications to the next level.

About SendSquared

Founded in 2018 and based in the Twin Cities, SendSquared provides an all-in-one communication platform for the hospitality industry that facilitates email marketing, SMS, Voice, CRM, and more to help resorts and hospitality organizations grow by building strong customer relationships and increasing direct bookings. SendSquared is trusted by more than 100 leading resorts, hoteliers, and VRMCs. For more information or to demo SendSquared, follow us on Twitter , Linkedin , and our blog .

About RealTech

RealTech Webmasters is an independent web agency specializing in the vacation rental industry. Trusted by over 200 rental managers, RealTech’s mission is to make their clients’ lives easier and increase direct bookings. RealTech’s flexible services integrate seamlessly with all major property management software providers for both vacation rental companies and condo associations.

Media Contacts