HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Releases Scheduled Update on Ongoing IP Development and Production Schedule

Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and CEO of BMEP, commented, “We are pleased to once again maintain our commitment to regularly updating our shareholders and the public regarding the developing BMEP IP production slate in a timely and consolidated manner. On occasion and when appropriate, we will also include additional major updates that were released within the same update period.”



*DOCUMENTARY FILMS



TREES – A Planetary Treasure: (with Eric Roberts as Narrator and Hosam Ibrahim for Original Music/Score) Film Distribution Package Complete: Distribution interest received and under review/consideration. Hosam Ibrahim is aiding in the vocal production of TREES for Middle Eastern territories. TREES (Latin America/Spanish version) currently being considered for production/release. Preparing soundtrack production.

COASTLINE: Production ongoing through January of 2021. Talent negotiations ongoing. Production/location filming for Coastline taking place sporadically.

DISTANCE: Treatment/Scattered Production, ongoing “IN-HOUSE” project.

*FEATURE FILMS



CAPTURED: Pickup Shoot Days remaining (1-3).

WRONG FOR RIGHT: Physical Production (filming) started week of 11/1/21.

LIVE: Treatment/Story approved. Location scouting has begun. Script start pending treatment and location approval.

ROSAMOND: Script under review by private equity financiers.

THE VACATION: Production timeline TBD once financing is secured.

AVENUE M: Script under review by private equity financiers.

TRAILER: Treatment completed. Production Script required, not yet ordered.

*TELEVISION



CHEF MAX’S KITCHEN: The project has moved significantly towards “In House” production and episode talent for multiple episodes is currently in negotiations. Currently pitching to Entertainment Associates.

WOW: Scripted drama, treatment/script in development, currently negotiating series / pilot financing. Currently not funded.

MSB: The project has moved significantly towards “In House” production and episode talent for multiple episodes is currently in negotiations. Currently not funded.



*SOUNDTRACK



TREES – Assembling talent for multi-track album to be released on a host of major music streaming platforms after film release.

COASTLINE – Ongoing music talent negotiations.

*BMEP NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Collections Update



The BMEP Collection: https://opensea.io/collection/the-bmep-collection



*PRESS/NEWS MEDIA RECENTLY RELEASED



N/A

