A New Web Series for Students and Young Entrepreneurs

MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lennie Moreno, serial entrepreneur and founder of the Freedom Accelerator Fund—a program that helps fund and mentor early-stage startups—recently launched HOW TO WIN, a seven-minute weekly educational series that tackles important subjects using an easy-to-watch formula that includes: a fun intro, three winning tips, eye-catching content, a "killer" question, and a general summary to recap the episode's lessons.

Subjects range from How to Become an Effective Leader, How to Boost Your Confidence, How to Raise Capital, and even include more personal topics such as Controlling Your Dopamine Levels and Finding Love.

Lennie came from a low-income family and was raised in his grandparents' one-bedroom apartment. Despite his environment, Lennie always believed he could accomplish great things. In recent years, Lennie contributed a lot of his time to helping teenagers in detention centers break unhealthy habits and helped mentor young start-ups in various accelerator programs. More recently, after selling his last company Sofdesk Inc. to renewable energy giant Enphase Energy, Lennie decided to give back by sharing everything he learned through the HOW TO WIN series.

"There is a formula to living a better life, and I believe it starts with understanding our inner-core and what we're truly capable of. It's deeper than money and Ivy League schools; it's the shine hiding inside all of us, and this is why I created the series—to help ignite the spark in those wanting to accomplish great things but who don't know where to start." —Lennie, Episode 1 launch of HOW TO WIN.

HOW TO WIN already has 30 episodes in the pipeline and many more to come if the public finds value in the content.

The first five episodes are:

Starting from Zero - Nov 5th, 2021 - WATCH NOW Confidence - Nov 12th, 2021 Fitting In - Nov 19th, 2021 Dopamine - Nov 26th, 2021 Uniting - Dec 3rd, 2021

You can catch a new episode every Friday at 11 a.m. ET on Lennie's YouTube channel or on Lennie's personal site.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

Info@lenniemoreno.com

Related Files

PR- HOW TO WIN - LENNIE MORENO.docx

Related Images











Image 1: How To Win Series Cover





Source: Lennie Moreno's official website - Home Page

















Image 2: Photo taken during Episode 3





Source: Lennie Moreno's official website - HOW TO WIN Page









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment