EF Ultimate Break Encourages Millennials to Satisfy Their Wanderlust With Up to 30% Off Dream Destinations This Black Friday

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EF Ultimate Break , a leader in immersive and social, Gen Z- and Millennial-tailored group travel experiences, just announced their biggest Black Friday travel deals ever, and the savings for 18-29-year-olds are huge.

The sale will include incredible deals of up to $1,200 or 30% off select destinations known for being at the top of Millennials' bucket lists—think Thailand, the Greek Islands, Costa Rica, Bali, Paris, London, Croatia and so many more.

The entire EF Ultimate Break experience takes the stressful parts out of travel (like payment options, flights, accommodations, airport transfers, what to eat, drink, and do, and more), so its travelers can simply experience the best of new destinations. Think Insta-worthy excursions, daily breakfast, fun tour guides and plenty of social time to meet new friends and explore. Individuals can book with friends or solo. In fact, 60% of EF Ultimate Break travelers book on their own.

COVID guidelines can make international travel feel overwhelming for travelers, and EF Ultimate Break takes the stress out of it. EF Ultimate Break plans the full trip, so it's one of the easiest and safest ways to explore the world. They have been out safely exploring the world with thousands of travelers all summer.

Only $21 down will reserve a spot on one of EF Ultimate Break's life-changing tours, and their interest-free payment options mean Millennials can book now and pay later—making travel in your twenties financially attainable. A few of the best offers for 2021 can be found below:

New trips for 2022:

Ghana

Ultimate France

Highlights of Spain & Portugal

European Summer

Black Friday deals, including a $5 deposit, are available starting today, Thursday, November 11, on the site for VIPs only (anyone can still register to get access). Deals will open to the public on Tuesday, November 16, and run through Tuesday, November 30.

Travelers can visit www.efultimatebreak.com for more information and to see all available trips. Check out some of the amazing destinations on EF Ultimate Break's Instagram .

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-29. With 65+ trips, everything from airfare and accommodations to interest-free payment plans and daily breakfasts are included. As a proud part of EF Education First , EF Ultimate Break draws on 55 years of EF expertise to add amazing travel experiences to its growing tour portfolio. EF, the world leader in international education, has helped more than 15 million people learn a language, discover the world or earn an academic degree to date.

Media Contact Information:

Madelaine Goldstein / madelaine@mkgpr.com / 847 400 6445

Allie Duncan / allie@allisonpduncan.com / 630 779 8791

Related Images











Image 1: The Greek Islands









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment