EDCare Appoints Nationally Recognized Eating Disorder Psychiatrist and Researcher Dr. Walter H. Kaye to Its Board of Managers

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDCare is pleased to announce the appointment of Walter H. Kaye, M.D., to its distinguished Board of Managers. Serving as a member of EDCare's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Kaye will now become the newest member of its Board of Managers, joining a select panel of dedicated industry leaders who are committed to providing leadership and inspiration to EDCare's exceptional team of professionals.

"We are deeply honored to have Dr. Kaye join our Board of Managers and are looking forward to benefiting from the vast knowledge and experience he brings to this new role," says Erik Akhund, Chairman and CEO of EDCare. "His guidance and counsel in EDCare's mission as a center of excellence and in its strategic development will be of great value to us."

Dr. Kaye is a board-certified psychiatrist who specializes in treating individuals with anorexia nervosa and other eating disorders. An internationally recognized leader in the field, he is the director of the Eating Disorders Treatment and Research Program at UC San Diego and a distinguished professor in the UC San Diego Department of Psychiatry. He is also the director of the Eating Disorders Program at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego, where he coordinates the treatment of patients in the Medical Behavioral Unit.

Dr. Kaye is also a leading researcher whose work is helping to deepen the understanding of the root causes of eating disorders in order to develop more effective treatments. He has worked to identify genes that contribute to the development of anorexia and bulimia nervosa and has used brain imaging to document pathways associated with anxiety and obsessive behaviors surrounding food and eating. He has authored more than 400 articles and publications.

"Dr. Kaye is an icon in the field of eating disorders, and I look forward to continued collaboration with him as we work to strengthen the clinical depth of care and expertise at EDCare," says Dr. Tamara Pryor, Executive Clinical Director at EDCare.

Prior to working at UC San Diego and Rady Children's, Dr. Kaye was on the faculty at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, where he was the director of the eating disorder program and received a National Institute of Mental Health senior scientist award.

Additional members of EDCare's prestigious Board of Managers are Erik S. Akhund, Board Chairman and EDCare co-founder; Tom Doolan, esteemed industry consultant and EDCare co-founder; and Maureen Tarrant, President and Chief Executive Officer of HCA's Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Dr. Kaye is joined by other industry experts on EDCare's Scientific Advisory Board, including Tamara Pryor, Ph.D., FAED, Executive Clinical Director, EDCare; Amy Baker-Dennis, Ph.D., of Dennis & Moye & Associates, Broomfield Hills, Michigan; Guido Frank, M.D., Professor in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of California San Diego Department of Psychiatry and Rady Children's Hospital; Jennifer Gaudiani, M.D., CEDS-S, FAED, Founder and Medical Director of the Gaudiani Clinic, Denver, Colorado; and Riley Nickols, Ph.D., CEDS, Founder and Counseling and Sport Psychologist, Mind Body Endurance, St. Louis, Missouri.

