Noitom Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noitom, the creators of Perception Neuron, announced today that its newest motion capture system, Perception Neuron 3 (PN3), has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for 2022 in the Wearable Technologies product category. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, the CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.

"For years, the line between professional and consumer products has become increasingly blurry," explains Roch Nakajima, President of Noitom International, Inc. "When we launched our first motion capture suit on Kickstarter six years ago, we began the paradigm shift in the industry by making the complex and costly technology available to all tech enthusiasts. The honor bestowed upon us by CES for our newest product, Perception Neuron 3, validates our efforts to deliver cutting-edge technology to the average consumer and make good on our motto — Mocap for All."

After receiving two "Product of the Year'' honors presented by the National Association of Broadcasters earlier this month, the CES Innovation Award continues the technology's recognition for its innovative design and real-world applications.

Motion capture (mocap) is the process of translating human movement into digital form for mediums for use in film and animation. Utilized for Hollywood blockbusters like "Planet of the Apes" and "The Hobbit," mocap has recently taken center stage at live events and performances. Beyond the entertainment industry, the technology can be applied to a wide range of fields from workplace safety to sports training by analyzing movements in real time. Most recently, motion capture has been used by popular online streamers and VTubers, enabling them with new ways to interact with their audiences. With PN3, the world's smallest mocap system, industries and creators now have access to affordable, portable technology.

Launched in May 2021, PN3 weighs just over four grams and is sized at 27.9mm x 16.2mm x 11.6mm. This revolutionary compact design not only makes it ideal for on-the-go mocap but is a template for wearable and technology of the future. PN3 has direct integration with industry-leading software and pipelines, such as Unreal Engine, Unity3D and more. Designed to meet the motion capture needs of film and animation creators and studios, rehabilitation, workplace safety and more, PN3 features a complete system overhaul including brand-new IMU sensors and a new HumanIK algorithm.

Noitom's "Best of Innovation" distinction carries additional acclaim as this year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of submissions. An elite panel of industry-expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Recipients will be honored at CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas and digitally. The full list of the CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees can be found here .

CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most influential leaders and industry advocates.

About Noitom

Founded in 2012, Noitom is dedicated to making motion capture a universal technology. Noitom's team of dedicated engineers develops world-class motion capture technology for consumer and industrial markets. Noitom's motion capture systems are applicable for virtual production, animation, robotics, medicine, VFX, 3D and game development. Noitom's current product line includes Perception Neuron, Hi5VR Glove, MySwing Baseball, and NoitomVPS. Noitom is located in Beijing with its U.S. headquarters in Miami. For further information about Noitom and its services, please visit, http://www.noitom.com.

