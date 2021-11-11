Imperium Motors Finalizes Agreement with Montreal based Groupe Leclair for the New “Imperium de Laval” Dealership

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Group LeClair will begin offering Imperium Motors Vehicles to its customers in their New “Imperium de Laval” dealership.



For nearly 60 years, the Groupe Leclair has excelled in the automotive field with its five new car dealerships featuring the prestigious brands including Chomedey Hyundai, Hyundai Blainville, Honda Île-Perrot, Honda Blainville and Subaru Rive-Nord and also operates two high-volume pre-owned centers and two body shops.

The Groupe Leclair is widely acknowledged for their stellar customer service and satisfaction having received the Hyundai Signature Certified Dealer designation and the accolade of Honda Canada's Road to Excellence program. The Groupe also believe in giving back to the community by introducing the “Fondation Famille Leclair” in 2019.

The 19,800 sq ft standalone facility at 2480 Boul. Cure Labelle in Laval will be re-image to Imperium Motors identity requirements. The dealership will initially be carrying the Comfort and Premium models of the SEV as well the Imperium TradePro Cargo and Passenger Vans. The vehicles are expected to be available for customers during Q1 2022, with additional models added during late 2022 and 2023.

“Groupe Leclair is extremely proud to have been selected as one of the first Canadian retailer of the brand-new Imperium banner. It is a privilege for us to take part in this new 100% electric adventure and to work with Christian Dubois and his team to promote the Imperium brand in Quebec. The future is electric and this announcement once again positions Groupe Leclair as one of the foremost innovators in the retail automobile space and at the forefront of trends, always listening to the desires of its customers. It is with great enthusiasm that we begin this new collaboration, as exciting as it is promising, which will greatly contribute to the EV adoption of Quebec motorists thanks to high-quality models, brimming with equipment and technologies and offered at a truly affordable price,” said Mario Borubonnais, Partner, Groupe Leclair.

“Group Leclair is a strong fit for Imperium Motors with our wide variety of electric vehicles. Their locations and expertise in the automotive industry make them a valued addition to our dealer network. We look forward to working with them and their customers,” said Christian Dubois, President Imperium Motors, Canada.

About Imperium Motor Corp.

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, PACER single rider golf carts and agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/ .

