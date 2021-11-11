Franklin Mining Makes First Sale of Dolomite, Joins the Amazon For Life Project

Carson City, NV, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Mining CEO William Petty (OTC Pink: FMNJ) has signed an open future sales and purchase agreement with Mr. Carlos Terrones, the concessionaire of the San Javier Dorado Pororo mining grant. This agreement will allow Dolomite to be produced at the Pororo mining area, as part of the Amazon For Life project.

The Amazon For Life project plans to implement an approach known as Integrated Land Management throughout 14,826 Acres (6,000 ha) of private land and Indigenous Community land in order to plant a productive, fast-growing, and high-value tree species. The project is a large forestry and farming endeavor, in alliance with local Amazonian tribes and forest protection efforts.

In Bolivia, the Santa Cruz department is traditionally dedicated to intensive agriculture and cattle ranching. As a result, soils in the region are in urgent need of stabilization. Dolomite is a soil stabilizer required to balance the earth before fertilizers can be used. Currently imported from Brazil, the high cost of import makes its extended use difficult for farmers in the region. Having a local supply chain would improve farming conditions by increasing land rotation and reducing the need to expand into forested areas.

By signing this sales agreement, Franklin Mining can continue on its support for the preservation of the environment and food security for the people of Bolivia. Plantations will not disrupt the water table and no chemical fertilizers will be used. This project will be certified by a leading Carbon Credit organization to assure that international guidelines in order to help revert deforestation will be followed.

