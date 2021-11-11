Statistics Report: Organ Preservation (Solutions) Market Size to Surpass USD 295 Million Value by 2026, by Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Organ Preservation Market By Solution (University of Wisconsin (UW), Custodial HTK, Perfadex, & Others), By Organ Type (Kidneys, Liver, Lung, Heart, & Others), By Preservation Method (Static Cold Storage, Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, Normothermic Machine Perfusion, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to Facts and Factors [197+ Pages Report], the global organ preservation market was valued at over USD 201 Million in 2020, and will reach USD 295 Million by 2026, and is expected to reach a CAGR of over 5.9% between 2021 and 2026.”

Global Organ Preservation Market: Overview

Organ preservation is the process of supplying transportation and preservation of organs for further use during a later period. Organ preservation measures usually come into the picture at the time of implementation of organ procurement surgical measures. Various methods are used for organ preservation such as hydrogen gas cylinder, electrolysis, or a hydrogen-generating agent.

Major factors promoting the growth of the organ preservation market are the increasing geriatric population, growing cases of multiorgan failures, and a rise in the number of organ donors and recipients, and growing initiatives to encourage organ donations. The limitation that the organ preservation market is facing is the high cost and religious concerns faced in some of the regions.

Industry Major Market Players

XVIVO Perfusion

TransMedics

21st Century Medicine

CyroLife Inc.

Bridge to Life Ltd.

OrganOx

Shanghai Genext Medical Technology

Waters Medical Systems

Preservation Solutions

Transplant Medicals

Organ Assist

Institut Georges Lopez (IGL)

Avionord

EBERS

Global Organ Preservation Market: Growth Factors

By solution, peradex leads the global market in terms of growth rate

The main utilization of peradex is for perfusion and preservation of lungs. This has increased its demand for lung storage. Major market shares in the solutions segment were held by UW in 2019. UW solutions are used for the storage and flushing of organs such as the liver, kidneys, and pancreas.

Majority of the market shares in 2019 was held by static cold storage in the technique segment

The demand for organs such as the heart, lungs, kidneys is increasing over the past few years. The static cold storage technique is used for the preservation of the heart, lung, pancreas, liver, and kidneys. The key aspect that has increased the adoption of static cold storage is its global mainstay for kidney allografts preservation worldwide and low cost.

Among organ types, the lungs will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The rise in cases of COPD, lung cancer, and other disorders has increased the need for lung transplantations. In the coming years, lung disorders are expected to rise significantly owing to the rise in pollution and growing numbers of smokers. Kidney held the majority of the market shares in 2019.

Global Organ Preservation Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 201 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 295 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 5.9% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 [Updated] Top Market Players XVIVO Perfusion, TransMedics, 21st Century Medicine, CyroLife, Inc., Bridge to Life Ltd., OrganOx, Shanghai Genext Medical Technology, and Others Segments Covered Solution, Organ Type, Preservation Method, and Others Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Organ Preservation Market: Segmentation

The global organ preservation market is segmented into solution, organ type, preservation method, and region.

The global organ preservation market is divided into the University of Wisconsin (UW), custodial HTK, perfadex, and others on the basis of the solution. The segment pertaining to the University of Wisconsin (UW) is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to increased usage due to a rising number of advantages such as longer preservation time coupled with rising cases of liver transportation measures to name a few. On the basis of organ type, the global organ preservation market can be broken down into kidneys, liver, lung, heart, and others. The kidney segment is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to an increased number of campaigns related to the advantages of kidney transplantation coupled with the rising number of patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases to name a few.

Global Organ Preservation Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominates the organ preservation market

North America is the top player in the organ preservation market. Primary factors contributing to the market dominance are the availability of better facilities for organ preservation both in terms of technique and investments, increased research and development activities, and the presence of skilled professionals in the region. Other supporting factors are the increasing geriatric population and the rise in the number of chronic disorders.

Browse the full “Organ Preservation Market By Solution (University of Wisconsin (UW), Custodial HTK, Perfadex, & Others), By Organ Type (Kidneys, Liver, Lung, Heart, & Others), By Preservation Method (Static Cold Storage, Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, Normothermic Machine Perfusion, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/organ-preservation-market-report

The taxonomy of the Organ Preservation Market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Organ Preservation Market: By Solution Segment Analysis

University of Wisconsin (UW)

Custodial HTK

Perfadex

Others

Global Organ Preservation Market: By Organ Type Segment Analysis

Kidneys

Liver

Lung

Heart

Others

Global Organ Preservation Market: By Preservation Method Segment Analysis

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Others

