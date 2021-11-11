Syneos Health to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Chief Executive Officer Alistair Macdonald is scheduled to present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 18, 202, at 8:00 a.m. GMT

Chief Financial Officer Jason Meggs is scheduled to present at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference December 1, 2021, at 4:20 p.m. ET

A webcast of each event, along with an archived audio replay of each presentation, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 28,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast .