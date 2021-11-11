Judge Learning Solutions Named to 2021 Training Industry Top 20 IT Training Companies List

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading global professional services firm, is pleased to announce that its learning division has been named to the 2021 Training Industry Top 20™ IT Training Companies List. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.



The selection of Judge Learning Solutions to the Top 20 list was based on several criteria including breadth and quality of program and services, ability to deliver training in various modalities, industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the IT and technical training market, and company size and growth potential.

“This year’s Top 20 IT Training Companies are leading innovators in the IT training market. In this ever-changing market, these companies have showed quick adaptation in providing virtual training to continue delivering efficient and engaging content,” said Jessica Schue, market research associate at Training Industry, Inc. “The variety of IT specialization within this list shows the wide range of services offered within the market; with a focus on blended and hybrid learning, these organizations provided new innovative techniques and practices.”

“We’re excited to be included in Training Industry’s Top 20 list for IT Training,” said Pete Pedone, President of Judge Learning Solutions. “Inclusion in this list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team. IT Training is one of our core service offerings and we are proud of the work we have done alongside our clients and partners over the past year.”

Judge Learning Solutions, a division of The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035 and for more information about Judge Learning Solutions visit https://www.judge.com/learning-solutions.

About The Judge Group



The Judge Group, celebrating over 50 years of service, is a leading professional services firm specializing in technology, learning, and talent solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. The Judge Group serves more than 50 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 9,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.

About Training Industry, Inc.

“We make connections.”™ Our Company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

