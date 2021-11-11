Texas Alliance Oil & Gas PAC Endorses Wayne Christian for Railroad Commissioner

Austin, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Texas Alliance Oil & Gas PAC announces its enthusiastic endorsement of Wayne Christian to be reelected to the Railroad Commission of Texas.

“Chairman Christian led the Railroad Commission during challenging times for this industry and our state. He has worked tirelessly to ensure Texas oil and gas production remains a leader for jobs, tax revenue and environmental stewardship. We are proud to endorse and support Wayne Christian,” said Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers. “When Washington or OPEC+ threatens to shut down U.S. energy production, operators know they can count on Wayne to be in the fight for Texas taxpayers, mineral owners and businesses.”

Members of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers fund an active Texas political action committee that supports efforts to elect state officials who favor the development of the state’s oil and gas resources. Since 1930, the Alliance represents thousands of members across Texas, focused on advancing independent operators, particularly small and family-run operations, and the standards of the oil and gas industry. For more information, visit https://texasalliance.org/government-relations/texas-alliance-oil-gas-pac/.