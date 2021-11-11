Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTCPK: DREM) Receives Purchase Offers from New Jersey’s Largest Three Builders for its Berkeley Terrace 70-unit Townhome Project

FORKED RIVER, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Homes & Development Corporation (OTCPK: DREM) (also known as “DHDC”), announces that it has received letters of intent to purchase its Berkeley Terrace 70-unit Townhome development. DHDC closed to acquire this property on June 29, 2021, and is preparing to begin infrastructure work on the property, and start a pre-sales program.



At this point, DHDC has decided to retain the property due to the solid returns anticipated to fully develop the project. DHDC President and CEO, Vince Simonelli, stated, “The resilience and continued strength of the real estate market in New Jersey has made just about every one of our projects a target to buyers. Of course, it is always nice to be recognized that our vision and the execution of our development plans is appreciated by the largest companies in this business.”

It is also noted that Dream Homes & Development Corp. plans to file its Q3 financial report for the period ended September 30, 2021 on time by the close of business on November 15, 2021.

About Dream Homes & Development Corp.

Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTC Pink: DREM) (also “DHDC”) is a full-service construction company based in Forked River, New Jersey equipped to complete all aspects of a building project including design, architectural, engineering, and construction. DHDC wholly owned subsidiaries are licensed new home builders and general contractors; actively building, raising, renovating and reconstructing homes up and down the New Jersey shore area.

Please visit our website at www.dreamhomesltd.com and blog at http://blog.dreamhomesltd.com for more information.

Please email vince@dreamhomesltd.com to be alerted in the future when the Company announces news. Twitter at https://twitter.com/foxbuilder .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Company Contacts:



Dream Homes & Development Corp.

Vincent Simonelli, President & CEO

Office: (609) 693-8881

Email: vince@dreamhomesltd.com

Investor Relations:

Green Chip Investor Relations

President: Matt Chipman

Office: (818) 923-5302

Email: matt@greenchipir.com