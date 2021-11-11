‘A Great North Christmas’ Premieres on Crackle November 18th

COS COB, Conn., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (“the Company”) (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today that the Crackle Original Film A Great North Christmas will premiere on Crackle on November 18th.



Caroline North, played by Laura Mitchell (Love at the Ranch, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal), is one of LA's most powerful entertainment attorneys. She is a beautiful, smart, and aggressive type-A woman in her 30s; she is also a very lonely workaholic. Her best friends, Jackie and Samantha, decide to end Caroline’s long streak of working weekends and lonely holidays by booking a surprise Christmas vacation for her in Prince George, Canada. It is a small town full of winter attractions where Caroline can ski, drive snowmobiles, ride dog sleds and, maybe, just maybe, meet someone she would enjoy spending Christmas with. Sometimes, by Christmas magic, your best friends’ good wishes just might come true!

“There is nothing better than to cozy up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa and a feel-good holiday movie,” said Jeff Meier, head of programming for Crackle Plus. “A Great North Christmas is the perfect holiday love story to kick off Crackle’s wonderful slate of holiday programming for the whole family.”

As one of the only AVODs continually providing original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds A Great North Christmas to its offering of other holiday films such as Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (Martin Short), The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Henry Winkler), Christmas Break-In (Denise Richards), On Strike for Christmas (Daphne Zuniga), Small Town Santa (Dean Cain), Marry Us For Christmas (Malinda Williams), as well as holiday episodes of your favorite shows such as 3rd Rock From the Sun, Father Knows Best, Dennis the Menace, and the Crackle original award-winning series Breaking Beauty among others.

A Great North Christmas is distributed in the US by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. company and the supplier of exclusive and original content to Crackle Plus.

The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to over 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) (the “Company”) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company’s content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and for further information regarding our recent acquisition of the Sonar library and related assets, please see our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as amended, filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021 and July 1, 2021. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

csse@ellipsisir.com

(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

(212) 223-0561