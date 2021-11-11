After Commencing Trading on OTC Markets, LiveCare Inc. Embarks On Growth Plan

Venice, FL USA, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare Inc. OTC:(LVCE) is poised to take its telehealth services to the next level. Founded in 2018, LiveCare set out to build a remote health monitoring service for people with Type II diabetes and other vital metrics, serving hundreds of members, preparing it for scale--and that goal has been achieved.



With an active Regulation A offering and preparing to uplist to the OTCQB, LiveCare has positioned itself in the capital markets to execute the scaling of its proven model.

LiveCare's model is straightforward: Members are acquired via direct-to-consumer campaigns and are individually qualified. Provided services are billed directly to Medicare, using applicable telehealth service codes, providing services without members having to go out-of-pocket.

And LiveCare has even bigger plans--the elder care market is entering its largest phase and, after proving its concept with chronic care monitoring, LiveCare has created a new program to provide a suite of services to keep the elderly living at their homes, with additional technology and services designed to mitigate the need to put loved ones into full-time care centers, allowing them the dignity and freedom to live in their own homes. More details on this next phase will be announced in the near future.

Chairman Jim Dalton adds: “We started with a vision—a vision of a service that not only facilitates diabetic testing and monitoring (which greatly reduces downstream health care costs), but also provides a friendly voice and face for a population that also suffers from loneliness.”

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

LIVECARE

941-225-6699