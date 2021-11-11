NSAV FORMALLY ANNOUNCES NSAVDEX NATIVE TOKEN

London, England, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today formally announced the Native Token for its NSAVDEX Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange https://nsavdex.org/#/home . The NSBC (NSAV Blockchain) Token will be the Native Token for the Company’s recently launched DeFi Exchange. The Company believes that the NSBC Native Token is another vitally strategic Milestone in the NSAV ECOsystem. Additional details regarding the token structure will be released in the next week or so. This will include the date of the private pre-sale.

The NSBC Token will serve as a Native Utility Token, with primary functions being Yield Farming and Staking, as well as a variety of other functions. The token will prove to be a valuable token operated under the NSAV ECOsystem. With the NSBC token operating hand in hand with our DeFi community, NSAVDEX will be able to become a significant player in crypto space of DeFi AI Automated Market Makers (AMM).

Uniswap’s own native token, (UNI), hit a $140 million market capitalization 7 hours after its launch. On Sunday, the UNI market cap reached $15,950,755,319. https://coinquora.com/uniswap-token-hits-140m-market-cap-at-launch-date/ Uniswap is the world’s leading Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX)

2021 has been a great year for DEX tokens. This is just another reason for all NSAV shareholders to be excited about the upcoming pre-sale and launch of the NSBC Token.

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “Our NSAVDEX Native Token is a very important milestone for the NSAV ECOsystem. NSBC is designed to become a valuable token with a major appreciation capability among our ever-growing NSAV community.”

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAV Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.org/#/home

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

