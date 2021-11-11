22nd Century to Participate in Cowen and Roth Capital Investor Conferences in November 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and improving health and wellness through plant science, today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences during the month of November 2021:



On Tuesday, November 16 , 2021, the Company will host investor meetings at the Inaugural Roth Capital Partners AgTech Answers Virtual Event . Roth Capital events are intended for prospective and existing Roth Capital clients. To request a meeting, please contact your Roth Capital representative.





, 2021, the Company will host investor meetings at the . Roth Capital events are intended for prospective and existing Roth Capital clients. To request a meeting, please contact your Roth Capital representative. On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET, the Company will participate on a panel titled “Creative Cannabis Exposure” as part of the Cowen 4th Annual Cannabis Conference. The panel will be moderated by Cowen analyst Vivian Azer, who covers the beverages, tobacco, and cannabis sectors. The panel will be available to prospective and existing Cowen clients.

Institutional investors and those invited to attend these virtual conference events may request one-on-one meetings with representatives of the Company, where offered, through the respective conference hosts or by contacting 22nd Century Group’s investor relations team via investorrelations@xxiicentury.com.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) is a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco and improving health and wellness through plant science. With dozens of patents allowing it to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, the Company has developed proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes, which have become the cornerstone of the FDA’s Comprehensive Plan to address the widespread death and disease caused by smoking. In tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hop plants, 22nd Century uses modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding to deliver solutions for the life science and consumer products industries by creating new, proprietary plants with optimized alkaloid and flavonoid profiles as well as improved yields and valuable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter @_xxiicentury, and on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 11, 2021. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:

Mei Kuo

Director, Communications & Investor Relations

22nd Century Group, Inc.

(716) 300-1221

mkuo@xxiicentury.com