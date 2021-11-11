Stryten Energy Named a 2022 Military Friendly Employer and Brand

Alpharetta, Georgia, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy has been named a 2022 Silver Military Friendly® Employer and a Military Friendly® Brand in the annual list from militaryfriendly.com, which recognizes companies that create sustainable and meaningful career paths, community outreach, brand enthusiasm and enduring partnerships that benefit the military community.

Stryten hires military members across every level of the company from the executive management team to the plant floor, and has a dedicated section of its Jobs website for military and veteran job seekers here.

“At Stryten, we value the valiant service of our veterans and proactively find opportunities to translate the valuable skills they gained from the military into great jobs,” said Mike Judd, President and Chief Operating Officer, Stryten Energy. “We are honored to announce on Veterans Day that our veterans-friendly culture and commitment to hiring veterans and members of the military community has been recognized, and we’re proud to be a Military Friendly Employer and Military Friendly Brand.”

The Military Friendly Employers list is produced annually, with ratings owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. The list is awarded based on data from three categories: public data sources, proprietary data from a survey and personal data from surveys of veterans themselves. The data then goes through a predetermined algorithm methodology, with oversight by The Military Friendly® Advisory Council. Results are then audited by Ernst & Young.

Stryten has high retention rates for its military personnel, with many having progressed through the company via multiple promotions. The company currently has job openings for military members across numerous U.S. locations.

“We will always be committed to hiring members of the military community and making them an integral part of our Stryten community,” said Judd.

In addition to helping the military community find jobs, Stryten is a proud sponsor of Rivers of Recovery, an innovative, national nonprofit that uses outdoor-based activities to effectively treat symptoms of post-traumatic stress, depression and anxiety in combat veterans and active-duty military.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the transportation, motive power, essential power and military sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead and lithium batteries, intelligent chargers and cloud-based software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.