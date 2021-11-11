Change in Management of Schouw & Co.

English Danish

Today, the Chairman of the Board Jørn Ankær Thomsen has announced that he will not seek re-election at the company’s Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2022.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen has been a member of the Board of Schouw & Co. since 27 April 1982 and has been chairman since 16 May 1990. Jørn Ankær Thomsen is also a member of the company's Audit Committee and chairman of the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Following the Annual General Meeting and according to the company’s Articles of Association the Board of Directors shall convene and elect its own chairman and vice-chairman. In this regard, the Board of Directors will point to Vice-Chairman Jørgen Wisborg as the new chairman.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen Jens Bjerg Sørensen

Chairman President

