Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market to reach US$ 44.43 Bn by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global bacterial & viral specimen collection market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17.50 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing number of tuberculosis cases and increasing number of product launches and approvals.

Increasing number of cases of tuberculosis which is caused due to bacteria mycobacterium tuberculosis, is expected to drive the growth of global bacterial & viral specimen collection market. For instance, according to the government of India’s National Tuberculosis Elimination Program, in 2019 total cases of typhoid including both new and relapse were 2.16 million with 80% of them suffering from human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

The increasing number of product approvals and launches is expected to bolster growth of the global bacterial & viral specimen collection market. For instance, on September 1, 2020, Mapmygenome, a genomics company based in India announced the launch of a new product Covisafe, a collection kit for COVID-19 diagnostic testing. The kit is validated and certified as per Indian council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocols. The kit consists of a nasopharyngeal/oropharyngeal swab which, post sampling, is placed in a stabilizing solution containing RNAShield, an exclusive U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) approved reagent from the U.S. based Zymo Research.

Increasing product launches or approvals is expected to drive the growth of the global bacterial & viral specimen collection market. For instance, on June 29, 2016, Cepheid, an American molecular diagnostics company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Xpert Carba-R Assay, an infection control aid that tests patient specimens to detect specific genetic markers associated with bacteria that are resistant to carbapenem antibiotics, for marketing.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing research and development activities, rising product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, and others are expected to drive growth of the global bacterial & viral specimen collection market over the forecast period. For instance, on November 27, 2019, QIAGEN, a German company in partnership with DiaSorin, a biotech company, announced the launch of an automated workflow in the U.S. for QuantiFERONTB Plus, the state-of-the-art fourth generation gold standard for TB detection. (TB), on DiaSorin's LIAISON platform. The workflow combines the QIAGEN Standard QuantiFERONTB Gold Plus Blood Collection Tube with the new LIAISON QuantiFERONTB Plus detection test developed by DiaSorin.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global bacterial & viral specimen collection market include Puritan Medical Products, COPAN Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics LLC, Trinity Biotech, HiMedia Laboratories, Hardy Diagnostics, VIRCELL S.L., DiaSorin, and Titan Biotech.

Market Segmentation:

Global Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market, By Product Type:

Bacterial Specimen Collection Swabs Bacterial Transport Media Blood Collection Kits Others Viral Specimen Collection Swabs Viral Transport Media Blood Collection Kits Others



Global Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market, By Application:

Diagnostics Research



Global Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market, By End User: Hospitals



Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories



Research or Academic Organizations



Others

Global Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



