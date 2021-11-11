Wall Street Startup Nears $1 Million of Donations in Service of US Veteran Heroes

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roberts & Ryan, the first service-disabled Veteran-owned broker dealer, is crewed by a group of Veterans and citizen patriots with the dual mission of doing well - providing great service to their clients, while doing good - supporting this nation's Veterans. With a focus on general wellness, mental health and career transition, Roberts & Ryan donates a portion of revenue to over 30 world-class Veteran-focused nonprofit organizations while maintaining their deep commitment to hiring Veterans either new to Wall Street or early in their career development.

Roberts & Ryan's most recent charitable giving is in partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation. Some might recognize Robert Irvine (among his many pursuits) as the animated chef-host of Food Network's hit series, Restaurant: Impossible. A recipient of the The Patriot Award (2015), U.S. Army Outstanding Civilian Service Award (2016) and the Department of Defense Spirit of Hope Award (2017), Robert launched his Foundation in 2014 and focuses on giving back to military and first responder communities.

The Roberts & Ryan and Robert Irvine Foundation partnership supplies Veterans who lost their mobility in active duty with the IBOT wheelchair. Unlike other wheelchairs, the IBOT offers its user multi-modal mobility experience, including all-terrain accessibility, stair and curb climbing, and an eye-level standing height experience. Thanks to this collaboration, U.S. Army Captain Greg Galeazzi, who lost both of his legs in an IED attack, is the most recent recipient of the IBOT. His story is truly transformational:

https://youtu.be/-njzFoTr-qo

This Veteran's Day, Roberts & Ryan invite you to support our Veterans by remembering the words shared by Robert Irvine: "Thank a Veteran today. You'll never know the battles they've endured and the burdens they carry in service to this nation."

U.S. Army (Ret.) Captain Greg Galeazzi is the most recent recipient of the IBOT wheelchair, made possible by the generous collaborative donation of Roberts & Ryan Investments and the Robert Irvine Foundation.









