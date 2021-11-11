Allied Energy Corporation Provides Updates on the Gilmer Lease Projects

Carrollton, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Energy Corp (OTC Pink: AGYP), an energy company focused on leasing and reworking oil and gas reserves in the most prolific hydrocarbon areas of the United States, is pleased to provide updates regarding the Company's Gilmer lease projects.

Allied is pleased to provide a short recap of activities currently underway at the Gilmer Lease. located about thirty miles north of Breckenridge, Texas.

Gilmer Well 1 and Gilmer Well 5 are producing. The Allied team is actively monitoring all mechanical parameters to ensure these wells achieve optimal oil and gas output.

Gilmer Well 2 is temporarily shut in due to pump issues, the pump has been pulled and the issue has been corrected. Workover unit pulled the tubing pump and rods to check the downhole assembly to ascertain specifics and repair the issue. Thursday morning the crew will circulate the Well to clean trash from the wellbore and when completed will run the pump back into the Well an turn the Well back on

We will also flush the well with water to clean out any remaining junk / particulates in the hole and then run the pump back into the hole and turn the well back on

Gilmer Well 4 ( salt water disposal well ) Texas Railroad Commission's required H-5 casing pressure test is was completed yesterday, the well was pressurized up to 500 PSI and shut in for 30 minutes, Texas Railroad Commission personal were on site to witness the teat and the Well passed

Fluid levels were checked on the number 1 and number 5 wells , the number 1 well the level was at 3810 and making good oil , Curtis Boyles reported the oil cut was the best we have seen to date and getting stronger as we continue to produce the well. The number 5 well the fluid level was at surface and making decent gas, we have shut in the #5 until we can determine how much fluid we need to move to get the well producing at optimal potential.

CEO George Montieth commented: "The delays occurring on our Wells are apart of the growing pains of an oil producing company. I am please with the solutions and steps our team has developed to address these growing pains and we will strive to have all our Wells perform at optimal levels”.

