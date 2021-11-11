Sonoco Again Named a “Best for Vets” Company

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest global diversified packaging companies, has once again been named a “Best for Vets” company by Military Times. One of 161 companies named to the list, Sonoco joins other well-known brands, including Kellogg Company, Johnson & Johnson, Deloitte and L’Oréal USA on the distinguished list.



“Our Veterans bring some of the most important attributes to Sonoco,” said Howard Coker, president and CEO. “More often than not, their values align perfectly with our guiding principle of ‘People Build Businesses by Doing the Right Thing,’ including loyalty, teamwork and determination. We are proud to again be included on such a distinguished list.”

Representing the most prominent annual public rankings of its kind, Best for Vets evaluates companies’ cultures, veteran recruiting, veteran policies and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves.

A coveted honor for companies around the country, the annual Military Times Best for Vets rankings are the result of a meticulous, months-long process. Military Times carefully evaluates survey data and includes only the best companies in its published rankings.

For the full Best for Vets: Employers 2021 list, click here.