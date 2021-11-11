Western Sierra Resource Corporation Announces Provisional Patent Filed for MPG Thermal Battery

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WESTERN SIERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION (OTC: WSRC) is pleased to confirm the November 6, 2021 filing of a provisional patent for the Mystere Power Group (MPG) Thermal Battery.

This simple, low cost, 50-year life thermal-electric Battery is coupled with an integrated steam generator for electrical output. The MPG Thermal Battery and Engine Generator system is the key to the low cost, high thermally efficient conversion of stored heat to electricity and is designed to provide a source of clean, dependable electricity to power rural communities; meet community heating and cooling requirements (HVAC) and establish off-grid temperature-controlled environments.

The MPG Thermal Battery is one of several new technologies being developed by MPG and will position MPG and WSRC to be a major player in the fast-growing green/renewal energy market.

According to Allied Market Research the global renewable energy market was valued at $881.7billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,977.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

About Western Sierra Resource Corporation:

Founded in 1907, Western Sierra Resource Corporation is a growing, multifaceted, natural resource company focused on the development and expansion of its eco-friendly, high-yield, resource-based projects. These projects include utilizing its $47.6 million in water assets near Steamboat Springs, Colorado for irrigation and cultivation of high value industrial hemp with which to manufacture “green” building products for construction of affordable homes; development of “green” energy technologies for construction, energy and water conservation, and for alternative and renewable off-grid power sources; the development and production of the gold, silver and other precious mineral reserves at the Sage Hen mining project in central Nevada as a hedge against global currency fluctuation; and the development of helium and natural gas projects throughout the US. In every endeavor, the Company is committed to responsible stewardship of natural and renewable resources while generating a range of products and opportunities sensitive to the planet, and yet beneficial for both the consumer and the Company's shareholders.

WSRC and Global Hemp Group Inc. (GHG) have formed an association to utilize WSRC's $40+ million in Water and Infrastructure Assets and GHG's extensive experience with industrial hemp (and financial resources) in a collaborative effort to develop a Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone ("HAIZ") in Northwest Colorado.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance. or achievements, and may contain the words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “planning”, “expect”, “believe”, “likely”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may” or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company’s ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company’s operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

Contact:

Western Sierra Resource Corporation

westernsierraresource.com

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Telegram

@WSRCorp

International Monetary – Blaine Riley – br@intlmonetary.com – (949) 200-4601