Roth Capital Partners Provides Agenda Details of Inaugural AgTech Answers Event

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners (Roth), a full-service investment bank renowned for serving emerging growth companies, is pleased to announce the agenda for the Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event.



“AgTech is an emerging asset class for the public markets consideration with a number of issuers presenting themselves to public investors as they seek access to liquidity to fund sector driven growth trends,” comments Ivan Saval, Roth’s Managing Director in the AgTech Investment Banking Division.

Roth’s AgTech Senior Research Analysts Brian Wright and Gerry Sweeney have selected over 25 companies that will take 1x1 meetings throughout the day.

Meetings will consist of 40-minute management-investor video meetings to provide Roth clients with extensive interaction to gain in-depth insights into each company.

The forum will also feature two panel discussions, including:

Capital Perspectives on AgTech

Participants: Moderated by David Guthrie, KPMG LLP – Partner, National Agribusiness Sector Leader. Presenters include Peter Turner, Breakthrough Energy Ventures – Investor; Chris Abbott, Conti Ventures – Co-Head; Carl Casale, Ospraie Management LLC – Senior Agricultural Partner; Ivan Saval, Roth – Managing Director.

Changemakers in Agriculture

Participants: Moderated by Alfredo Silva, Morrison & Foerster LLP – Partner. Presenters include Payam Pourtaheri, AgroSpheres – CEO; Matthew Crisp, Benson Hill – CEO; Matthew Wadiak, Cooks Venture – Founder and CEO; Dr. Andrey Zarur, Greenlight BioSciences – CEO; Michael Miille, Joyn Bio. – CEO; Ivan Saval, Roth – Managing Director.

The 1-on-1 portion of this event is for institutional clients of ROTH and is by invitation only. For more information and panel registration, please see www.roth.com/techagtechvirtual, or contact your ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com.

Participating Companies Include:

Joyn Bio. (PRIVATE)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Greenlight BioSciences (PRIVATE)

22nd Century Group (XXII)

AeroFarms (PRIVATE)

Agriforce Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS)

Alico, Inc. (ALCO)

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX:BU)

Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSX:CUB)

Farmers Edge Inc. (TSX:FDGE)

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

Kalera AS (OTC:KSLLF)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII)

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)

NaturalShrimp Incorporated (SHMP)

S&W Seed Company (SANW)

Urban-Gro, Inc. (UGRO)

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Full Agenda (All Times Listed in Eastern Time Zone)

Tuesday | November 16, 2021 | AgTech Day 9:00am – 3:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings 12:00pm – 1:00pm Fireside Chat - Capital Perspectives on AgTech 3:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Panel - Changemakers in Agriculture



Conference Website

For more information about this invitation-only conference, including further details on all three days, please visit: www.roth.com/techagtechvirtual

Sponsors

KPMG

Morrison Foerster

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

