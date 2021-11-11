NYC's Creative Design Scene Takes Center Stage with Return of the NYCxDESIGN Festival November 11-18, 2021

New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYCxDESIGN, a non-profit committed to supporting, empowering, and growing the city’s creative design sector, is proud to launch a special edition of the NYCxDESIGN Festival (November 11-18, 2021). This eight-day hybrid experience will feature hundreds of free events that will safely reconnect NYC’s expansive design community with the public, showcasing how design can rebuild, reimagine, and shape the future. The immense talent and diversity of the city’s designers, makers, and manufacturers, cutting-edge design businesses and districts, and leading cultural and academic institutions will all be a part of the compelling programming. The inspiring events across the five boroughs will underscore New York City as a destination for world-class design, drawing visitors to do business in New York.

The public is invited to plan their journey for the November 2021 Festival at the event’s new website, festival.nycxdesign.org. Here, visitors can explore design exhibitions, talks, tours, installations, and more. Curated Itineraries, special event tracks developed by the NYCxDESIGN team and local design leaders, showcase the breadth of talent, districts, and innovation that make New York City’s design community like no other. The public is also invited to attend Self-Guided Journeys LIVE, a series of open studio visits and unique design demonstrations across three of NYC’s most vibrant design neighborhoods: SoHo & Tribeca (November 11, 4-8pm), Southwest Brooklyn (November 12, 4-8pm), and Long Island City (November 13, 11am-4pm). Featured tradeshows co-located at Javits Convention Center will include ICFF, WantedDesign Manhattan, and BDNY from November 14 - 15.

The Festival will return to its spring schedule in 2022 for the 10th Anniversary Edition (May 10-20, 2022). Anchor trade shows including ICFF, WantedDesign, and Design Pavilion will also resume their spring schedule in 2022 along with a robust series of programs and activations across the five boroughs of New York City.

For more information and to register for programs, interested attendees can visit festival.nycxdesign.org. The Official Guide to NYCxDESIGN is also a comprehensive resource for learning about The Festival and its programs, finding key events to explore, and discovering new destinations across the city’s five boroughs.

About NYCxDESIGN

Design is core to New York City’s identity and creative DNA. At NYCxDESIGN, our mission is to support, empower, and grow the city’s incredible design sector. Our internationally renowned Annual Design Festival, established in 2013, showcases the immense talent and diversity of the city’s designers, makers, and manufacturers, along with cutting-edge design businesses and districts, and world-class cultural and academic design institutions. The Festival attracts 300,000+ national and international visitors to the city, generating significant economic activity across the boroughs with hundreds of events about design and innovation, creativity, culture, inclusivity, sustainability, and resiliency. As a non-profit organization, NYCxDESIGN also runs an impactful year-round program increasing diversity, equitable opportunity, and inclusion within the city’s design professions. We educate the city’s young adults about design and inspire them to become the city’s designers of tomorrow. With new executive leadership, and recently granted 501(c)(3) tax exempt status, NYCxDESIGN is catalyzing an exciting and thriving design sector for all of New York City. NYCEDC and SANDOW Design Group are key, ongoing supporters of NYCxDESIGN. The 2021 presenting sponsor of the organization and its programming is Caesarstone, the 2021 November Festival sponsors are Industry City, Glen Gery, and Brooklyn Navy Yard, and this year’s media partners are Metropolis, Luxe Interiors & Design, Interior Design, The New York Times, The Hearst Design Collection (House Beautiful, Elle Decor, and Veranda), Vox Media, The Architect’s Newspaper, Sixtysix, Architectural Record, Brownstoner and Design Milk.

