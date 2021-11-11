System Soft Technologies Selected by HGACBuy as Approved IT Consulting and Staffing Vendor

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company’s exclusive national partnership with HGACBuy, a program under the voluntary association of local governments and elected officials from the 13-county Gulf Coast planning region of Texas. This partnership will provide IT consulting and staffing services from System Soft to HGACBuy cooperative members, simplifying their IT staffing process, reducing their IT costs and supporting their IT projects for better public service outcomes.



HGACBuy is a government procurement service striving to make the governmental procurement process more efficient. Nonprofits, cities and local governments across the United States can procure System Soft’s IT consulting and staffing services directly through HGACBuy from the “Temporary Staffing, Direct-Hire and Other Employer Services” category.

“We’re excited about this partnership with HGACBuy to provide IT consulting and staffing services for eligible members in Texas and across the country,” said Brian Pugh, Vice President, IT Consulting and Staffing Services, System Soft. “We consider our purchasing partnership with HGACBuy to be a vital value-add, so entities can experience an uncomplicated process to start, fund, source, manage and successfully complete IT projects.”

Specifically, HGACBuy cooperative members will benefit from going through HGACBuy for System Soft IT consulting and staffing services by:

Eliminating the RFP process for IT resources, as System Soft is fully vetted by HGACBuy, which has screened and verified System Soft’s references, experience, insurance and other requirements.

Immediately realizing cost savings through established and pre-approved rates.

Selecting precise IT resource(s) for IT project(s).

Picking from as little as one resource to many resources, as no minimum quantity is required.

Choosing either short- or long-term staffing contracts.

Encountering a simple start-up process, as System Soft handles every aspect to kickoff IT projects.

About Houston-Galveston Area Council

HGAC is a voluntary association of local governments and local elected officials from the 13-county Gulf Coast planning region, which includes an area of 12,500 square miles and more than 7 million people. HGAC works to promote efficient and accountable use of local, state and federal tax dollars; serves as a problem-solving and information forum for local governments; and helps analyze trends and conditions affecting the region. For more information, visit h-gac.com.