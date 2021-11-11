National Survey of Healthcare Leaders Tracks Digital Transformation Progress

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Innovaccer Inc ., the Health Cloud company, released the 2021 edition of "The Science of Digital Transformation in Healthcare and Why It's Vital for Payer-Provider Collaboration." The 14-page report assessed more than 4,000 survey responses from healthcare professionals over the first six months of 2021. The responses highlighted the crucial elements for success in value-based care contracts and how health cloud and data activation technologies can accelerate transformation through increased connectivity, data unification, analytic insights, and data transparency.

The report provides insights into healthcare organizations' progress toward digital transformation. It also explores how cloud computing fits into payers' and providers' priorities and how organizations with upgraded technologies have streamlined operations, reduced costs, improved patient experiences, and achieved clinical excellence.

Survey findings show that while just 10% of healthcare organizations said they've completed their digital transformation, most respondents are planning (23%) or actively working (49%) to enable digital transformation. Another 16% are actively seeking a partner to develop and initiate a plan. 2.5% reported they don't know where or how to start.

Not surprisingly, expanding telehealth services was the top digital transformation goal for the many (39%) of respondents. Automating care management was a close second with 30% of respondents wanting to create automated patient communication protocols and triggers, automated care pathways and coordination steps (20%), and enhance rapid triage and risk assessment capabilities (11%).

About 10% of organizations said they use real-time insights to increase collaboration (which aligns with the 10% that have achieved digital transformation). Nearly 12% said they're working in silos, and 26% reported they hardly collaborate at all. The majority (53%) share data as needed—and many do it manually. A third of respondents said a lack of payer-provider collaboration prevents them from achieving clinical and financial goals.

Lastly, the top five priorities among all respondents included: improving clinical operations (68%), establishing a data-driven culture (51%), modernizing their data platform (38%), integrating disparate systems (35%), and rationalizing IT expenditures (25%). All these priorities can be achieved through digital transformation on a health cloud computing platform.

"The pandemic exposed the importance of improving payer-provider collaboration, moving to risk, and accelerating digital transformation," said Mike Sutten, Chief Technology Officer at Innovaccer. "Health systems that depended on fee-for-service saw their business models up-ended, while those that depended on transformative digital technologies to deliver care were better prepared to weather the storm. We hope these findings help payers and providers improve collaboration and accelerate the transformation that healthcare needs."

Download the full report to learn more.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

Press Contact:

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc.

sachin_saxena@innovaccer.com

415-504-3851

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment