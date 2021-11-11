CGrowth Capital Executes Consulting Agreement with Stallion Energy Group to Support Petroleum Projects

BREMERTON, WA, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGrowth Capital, Inc. (OTC Pink: CGRA) (the "Company") an alternative asset management company, is pleased to announce that it has executed a master consulting agreement with Stallion Energy Group LLC of Houston, Texas to support the exploration, development, and production of its oil and gas operations in the US and Bahamas. The Stallion team, comprised of professionals and entities with over 100+ years of combined experience, was chosen not only for their expertise in redevelopment work of shallow infill drilling, but also the diverse nature of the group’s experience in the industry, and team members participation in world record-breaking drilling operations.

“Again, we are blessed – this time with relationships in the oil and gas space,” stated Bill Wright, CEO of CGrowth Capital Inc. “Paul Williams and his exceptional team at the Stallion Energy Group will prove to be a welcome addition to both our projects and those under contract. Their deep knowledge of the oil and gas sector, extensive international experience, and a track record of advising businesses on both strategic and operational priorities is a huge bonus for us, and we are excited to welcome them.”

The Company recently announced the processing of a Tier 1 Regulation A (“Reg A”) to raise up to $20,000,000. The Reg A of Title IV of the JOBS Act is a type of offering which allows companies to raise funding from the public. Like an IPO, Reg A allows companies to offer shares to the general public and not just accredited investors. The funds are to be used to advance production at the West Salt Creek field in Wyoming as well as exploration of the unique Bahamian Petroleum Project that the Company recently placed under contract. It is anticipated that Stallion Energy Group will take a pivotal role in both of the projects moving forward.

For further information on the Bahamian Petroleum Project, please review the Company’s press release at https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/11/03/2326636/0/en/CGrowth-Capital-Moves-All-In-with-One-of-a-Kind-Bahamian-Petroleum-Project.html

About CGrowth Capital, Inc.:

CGrowth Capital, Inc. The Company continues to serve as an alternative asset management company for businesses and assets focused on all aspects of mining, minerals, exploration, and commercial real estate. The processing of metal ore mining, mineral and specialty rock extraction, as well as oil and gas production, are multi-billion dollar market opportunities which is capitalized on through processing, sales, contracting and licensing of assets. CGrowth Capital’s services and solutions are designed to assist land owners with monetizing undervalued assets by bringing commodities such as gold, silver, oil and gas, and dolomite to market. CGrowth Capital will focus on acquiring land assets, while also providing partners and affiliates with management services, capital, contract management and logistical services necessary for the successful execution of operations.

About Stallion Energy Group, LLC:

Stallion Energy Group, LLC is an independent exploration and production company based in Houston, Texas primarily engaged in the activities of acquiring, developing, exploiting, and producing oil and gas properties. Their goal is to develop low risk shallow, conventional oil opportunities in Texas. Our philosophy is to have a conservative viewpoint on all projects, and to minimize risk through the latest technology and the most experienced and qualified team. By doing so, they hope to maximize the investors return on capital in each project.

