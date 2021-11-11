INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH), The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM), Eargo, Inc. (EAR), and The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST), and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in AppHarvest, Inc., The Boston Beer Company, Inc., Eargo, Inc., and The Honest Company, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



AppHarvest, Inc. (“AppHarvest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APPH)

Class Period: May 17, 2021 to August 10, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2021

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) that, as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; and (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted.

For additional information on the AppHarvest lawsuit please visit this website.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (“Boston Beer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAM)

Class Period: April 22, 2021 to September 8, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Boston Beer’s hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) that, as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third-party brewers; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer’s financial results would be adversely impacted.

For additional information on the Boston Beer lawsuits please visit this website.

Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EAR)

Class Period: February 25, 2021 to September 22, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2021

The lawsuits allege throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that, as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company’s largest third-party payor, Eargo’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For additional information on the Eargo lawsuits please visit this website.

The Honest Company, Inc. (“Honest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HNST)

Class Period: May 3, 2021 to September 15, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Central District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

The lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement for the Company’s May 2021 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) was materially false and misleading and omitted: (1) that, prior to the IPO, the Company’s results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) that, at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; and (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would likely be adversely impacted..

For additional information on the Honest lawsuits please visit this website.

About Kirby McInerney LLP:

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

(212) 371-6600

investigations@kmllp.com

www.kmllp.com



