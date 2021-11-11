Net Asset Value and Portfolio

Draper Esprit VCT plc (“the Company”)
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Net Asset Value and portfolio
11 November 2021

The Company announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV), as at 30 September 2021, was 61.0p per Ordinary Share.

The unaudited investment portfolio and balance sheet of the Company, as at 30 September 2021, were as follows:

 CostValuation
30 September 2021 (unaudited)		Valuation movement since
31 March 2021		% of
portfolio by value
 £’000£’000£’000 
Ten largest venture capital investments (by value)    
Access Intelligence plc*2,58612,1151,32613.6%
Back Office Technology Limited1,4207,9555,5469.0%
Fords Packaging Topco Limited2,4336,878-7.7%
Endomagnetics Limited2,1475,6521,0086.4%
Thought Machine Group Limited2,4004,0251,6254.5%
Lyalvale Express Limited1,9153,9992,5714.5%
IESO Digital Health Limited1,9003,3022,3523.7%
StreetTeam Software Limited2,8202,5302,2112.9%
Freetrade Limited6002,367-2.7%
Evonetix Limited1,4851,882-2.1%
 19,70650,70516,63957.1%
Other venture capital investments    
Ravelin Technology Limited1,1331,8797462.1%
Macranet Limited1,1871,1877781.3%
Roomex UK Limited1,0811,104(70)1.2%
Crowdcube Limited4001,0132641.1%
PrimaryBid Limited950950-1.1%
River Lane Research Limited901901-1.0%
United Authors Publishing Limited542885651.0%
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited*386691(370)0.8%
Focal Point Positioning Limited600600-0.7%
Hadean Supercomputing Limited4005831830.7%
Sweepr Technologies Limited515526-0.6%
Other investments12,8531,767(660)2.0%
 20,94812,08693613.6%
     
 40,65462,79117,57570.7%
     
Cash at bank and in hand 26,045 29.3%
     
Total investments 88,836 100.0%

* Quoted on AIM

Unaudited Balance Sheet
As at 30 September 2021

 30 Sep
2021
(unaudited)		 31 Mar
2021
(audited)
 £’000 £’000
Fixed assets   
Investments62,791 44,756
    
Current assets   
Debtors7 78
Cash at bank and in hand26,045 10,659
 26,052 10,737
    
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year(99) (81)
    
Net current assets25,953 10,656
    
Net assets88,744 55,412
    
Capital and reserves   
Called up share capital7,275 5,537
Capital redemption reserve728 659
Share premium account36,438 18,321
Merger reserve1,828 1,828
Special reserve12,041 15,463
Capital reserve – unrealised31,052 14,159
Capital reserve – realised- -
Revenue reserve(618) (555)
    
Total equity shareholders’ funds88,744 55,412
    
Basic and diluted net asset value per share61.0p 50.0p