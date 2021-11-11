Draper Esprit VCT plc (“the Company”)
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Net Asset Value and portfolio
11 November 2021
The Company announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV), as at 30 September 2021, was 61.0p per Ordinary Share.
The unaudited investment portfolio and balance sheet of the Company, as at 30 September 2021, were as follows:
|Cost
|Valuation
30 September 2021 (unaudited)
|Valuation movement since
31 March 2021
|% of
portfolio by value
|£’000
|£’000
|£’000
|Ten largest venture capital investments (by value)
|Access Intelligence plc*
|2,586
|12,115
|1,326
|13.6%
|Back Office Technology Limited
|1,420
|7,955
|5,546
|9.0%
|Fords Packaging Topco Limited
|2,433
|6,878
|-
|7.7%
|Endomagnetics Limited
|2,147
|5,652
|1,008
|6.4%
|Thought Machine Group Limited
|2,400
|4,025
|1,625
|4.5%
|Lyalvale Express Limited
|1,915
|3,999
|2,571
|4.5%
|IESO Digital Health Limited
|1,900
|3,302
|2,352
|3.7%
|StreetTeam Software Limited
|2,820
|2,530
|2,211
|2.9%
|Freetrade Limited
|600
|2,367
|-
|2.7%
|Evonetix Limited
|1,485
|1,882
|-
|2.1%
|19,706
|50,705
|16,639
|57.1%
|Other venture capital investments
|Ravelin Technology Limited
|1,133
|1,879
|746
|2.1%
|Macranet Limited
|1,187
|1,187
|778
|1.3%
|Roomex UK Limited
|1,081
|1,104
|(70)
|1.2%
|Crowdcube Limited
|400
|1,013
|264
|1.1%
|PrimaryBid Limited
|950
|950
|-
|1.1%
|River Lane Research Limited
|901
|901
|-
|1.0%
|United Authors Publishing Limited
|542
|885
|65
|1.0%
|Fulcrum Utility Services Limited*
|386
|691
|(370)
|0.8%
|Focal Point Positioning Limited
|600
|600
|-
|0.7%
|Hadean Supercomputing Limited
|400
|583
|183
|0.7%
|Sweepr Technologies Limited
|515
|526
|-
|0.6%
|Other investments
|12,853
|1,767
|(660)
|2.0%
|20,948
|12,086
|936
|13.6%
|40,654
|62,791
|17,575
|70.7%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|26,045
|29.3%
|Total investments
|88,836
|100.0%
* Quoted on AIM
Unaudited Balance Sheet
As at 30 September 2021
|30 Sep
2021
(unaudited)
|31 Mar
2021
(audited)
|£’000
|£’000
|Fixed assets
|Investments
|62,791
|44,756
|Current assets
|Debtors
|7
|78
|Cash at bank and in hand
|26,045
|10,659
|26,052
|10,737
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|(99)
|(81)
|Net current assets
|25,953
|10,656
|Net assets
|88,744
|55,412
|Capital and reserves
|Called up share capital
|7,275
|5,537
|Capital redemption reserve
|728
|659
|Share premium account
|36,438
|18,321
|Merger reserve
|1,828
|1,828
|Special reserve
|12,041
|15,463
|Capital reserve – unrealised
|31,052
|14,159
|Capital reserve – realised
|-
|-
|Revenue reserve
|(618)
|(555)
|Total equity shareholders’ funds
|88,744
|55,412
|Basic and diluted net asset value per share
|61.0p
|50.0p