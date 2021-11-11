Draper Esprit VCT plc (“the Company”)

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Net Asset Value and portfolio

11 November 2021

The Company announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV), as at 30 September 2021, was 61.0p per Ordinary Share.

The unaudited investment portfolio and balance sheet of the Company, as at 30 September 2021, were as follows:

Cost Valuation

30 September 2021 (unaudited) Valuation movement since

31 March 2021 % of

portfolio by value £’000 £’000 £’000 Ten largest venture capital investments (by value) Access Intelligence plc* 2,586 12,115 1,326 13.6% Back Office Technology Limited 1,420 7,955 5,546 9.0% Fords Packaging Topco Limited 2,433 6,878 - 7.7% Endomagnetics Limited 2,147 5,652 1,008 6.4% Thought Machine Group Limited 2,400 4,025 1,625 4.5% Lyalvale Express Limited 1,915 3,999 2,571 4.5% IESO Digital Health Limited 1,900 3,302 2,352 3.7% StreetTeam Software Limited 2,820 2,530 2,211 2.9% Freetrade Limited 600 2,367 - 2.7% Evonetix Limited 1,485 1,882 - 2.1% 19,706 50,705 16,639 57.1% Other venture capital investments Ravelin Technology Limited 1,133 1,879 746 2.1% Macranet Limited 1,187 1,187 778 1.3% Roomex UK Limited 1,081 1,104 (70) 1.2% Crowdcube Limited 400 1,013 264 1.1% PrimaryBid Limited 950 950 - 1.1% River Lane Research Limited 901 901 - 1.0% United Authors Publishing Limited 542 885 65 1.0% Fulcrum Utility Services Limited* 386 691 (370) 0.8% Focal Point Positioning Limited 600 600 - 0.7% Hadean Supercomputing Limited 400 583 183 0.7% Sweepr Technologies Limited 515 526 - 0.6% Other investments 12,853 1,767 (660) 2.0% 20,948 12,086 936 13.6% 40,654 62,791 17,575 70.7% Cash at bank and in hand 26,045 29.3% Total investments 88,836 100.0%

* Quoted on AIM

Unaudited Balance Sheet

As at 30 September 2021