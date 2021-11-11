POWER AND EFFICIENCY OF DIESEL DRIVES THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Washington, D.C., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diesel powers the vast majority of heavy construction equipment in the US contributing nearly 6 million jobs, and approximately $850 billion to the economy each year. From bulldozers to backhoes, these machines are essential to building and expanding our infrastructure. For most of this equipment, there’s simply no substitute for diesel power. The Diesel Technology Forum invites you to join its free webinar “Building for the future: Innovations in construction equipment to deliver next generation resilient infrastructure and clean energy projects” on Nov. 16, 2021.

The webinar is part of a series of virtual events exploring strategies for reducing greenhouse gas and other emissions across key sectors of the economy. The current state of construction equipment, strategies for boosting efficiency and productivity at jobsites, and a glimpse of the future for fuels, technology and practices including autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence and more will be covered. This interactive discussion will feature leaders in engine technology, machines and equipment and fuels. Speakers include Bosch’s Alex Freitag, Caterpillar’s Fred Rio, Cummins’ Jeremy Harsin, John Deere’s Jon Gilbeck, Renewable Energy Group’s Jon Scharingson and Ray Gallant with Volvo Construction Equipment.

“We’re thrilled to have these industry leaders share their perspectives on this dynamic time for infrastructure, with expanded focus on resilience and meeting global climate goals and we hope you will join us for what will be an insightful session,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Diesel Technology Forum, a not-for-profit association.

Registration is required to participate. Admission is free.

Resources:

Read about the webinar series

Read about diesel's impact on the American economy

Download our report: Clean Diesel Technology for Off-Road Engines and Equipment: Tier 4 and More

# # #





About the Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of diesel engines, fuel and technology. Forum members are leaders in clean diesel technology and represent the three key elements of the modern clean-diesel system: advanced engines, vehicles and equipment, cleaner diesel fuel and emissions-control systems. For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

Connect with Us

For the latest insights and information from the leaders in clean diesel technology, join us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @DieselTechForum, or YouTube @DieselTechForum and connect with us on LinkedIn. Get it all by subscribing to our newsletter Diesel Direct for a weekly wrap-up of clean diesel news, policy analysis and more direct to your inbox.