Segmint Integrates with Access Softek, Inc. in Reseller Partnership

Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segmint ®, the global leader in transaction cleansing and analytics for financial institutions, announced a reseller partnership with Access Softek, Inc. (ASI), an omnichannel digital banking provider that serves over 400 financial institutions.

The Access Softek and Segmint partnership allows account holder transaction data from ASI-affiliated financial institutions to be easily integrated into the Segmint marketing platform. Once there, data is normalized before being further enriched by proprietary Key Lifestyle Indicators®(KLIs®) - powerful customer insights that transform cryptic data into thousands of simple, descriptive data tags.

Segmint’s data analytics and segmentation tools provide financial institutions a holistic view of the account holder. Financial institutions can use KLIs to inform and deploy hundreds of data-driven initiatives around personalization, cross-sell/upsell, product utilization, customer onboarding, competitive intelligence and more. The campaigns deliver timely and relevant marketing messages and offers from the financial institution, all without the need for Personal Identifiable Information (PII).

“Collaboration with Segmint gives community banks and credit unions on the Access Softek platform a competitive edge with direct entry into an arsenal of advanced transaction analytic data and automated marketing capabilities,” said Greg Gruning, Chief Revenue Officer at Segmint. “This delivers on our shared vision of innovation and empowering financial institutions to exceed account holder expectations through the new customer experience, and ultimately, build long-term relationships.”

Access Softek, with its cutting-edge suite of digital solutions, creates a significant strategic advantage in the marketplace as a result of the Segmint integration, allowing financial institutions to gain actionable insights from the transaction and payment data of every account holder and critical competitive intelligence.

“As financial institutions transition to a digital-first industry, they must, within the digital framework, develop a deeply personalized understanding of their account holders beyond just clicks and keystrokes,” said Chris Doner, Founder and CEO of Access Softek. “The powerful insights and marketing platform created by this partnership will let our banks and credit unions maximize the use of data to execute on highly targeted campaign strategies to deliver unprecedented results.”

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, having developed the first downloadable apps for mobile banking. Since that time, Access Softek has extended its track record of innovation to online banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, and automated investing integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, among many other innovative products. Now in its 35th year, Access Softek has delivered industry firsts to over 400 bank and credit union clients from its Berkeley, California headquarters. Learn more at AccessSoftek.com .

About Segmint

Segmint empowers financial institutions and financial technology providers to easily understand and leverage data, interact with customers, and measure results. Derived from billions of transactions, Segmint provides the fastest and most accurate customer insights through advanced data tagging, categorization, and contextualization. Our insights enable all functions of an organization to inform strategies including competitive analysis, risk, marketing, customer experience, and product innovation. For more information, visit www.segmint.com .

