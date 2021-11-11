Worldwide Haptics Industry to 2025 - Adoption of HD Haptics are Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Haptics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the haptics market and it is poised to grow by USD 15.84 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.96% during the forecast period. The report on the haptics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of HD haptics and increased demand for in-car infotainment services.



The haptics market analysis includes component and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the demand for interactive sensory experience as one of the prime reasons driving the haptics market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading haptics market vendors that include AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd., IMAGIS Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., SMK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the haptics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



