ALYI Finalizes Terms To Acquire 51% Of East African Business Expected To Accelerate EV Revenue Growth

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced ALYI CEO Randell Torno has finalized acquisition terms to acquire a majority interest in a Nairobi business designed to accelerate the company’s electric vehicle revenue.

“It’s now in the lawyers hands to draft documents to formally memorize our agreement,” said Mr. Torno. “I expect we will have a final executed document within a week or two.”

Mr. Torno has departed Nairobi for Addis Abba where he is presiding over ALYI’s rollout of its first electric three-wheel Bajaj’s going into service as taxis and delivery vehicles – photos and videos of the event to follow upon Mr. Torno’s return to Dallas.

Next, Mr. Torno will travel to London where next week he will participate in strategic meetings further developing ALYI’s electric race in Nairobi in addition to finalizing terms on a second acquisition.

ALYI is an Electric Vehicle and overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem company concentrating on the East African market with plans to expand into the overall global developing economic market.

The company recently announced a $2 million 2021 revenue target anticipated from sales of its first electric motorcycles into the African motorcycle market.

ALYI is building an entire Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment, from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .