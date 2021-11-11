Join Slumberkins to #GiveAFox to Young Children Experiencing Homelessness

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across the United States, more than 1.6 million young children will experience some form of homelessness each year. In the Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington metro areas nearly seven percent of young children experience homelessness or housing instability. It impacts well over 2,100 students in these metropolitan areas, half of them in elementary school. But it only takes one person to make a difference in the lives of these children and Slumberkins , a leading children’s brand based in Vancouver, is empowering everyone to make a difference this November.



November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month. To help raise awareness and resources, now through the end of November, every purchase on slumberkins.com will support the donation of a Slumberkins Fox Bundle to homeless children in Portland, Vancouver and Evergreen school districts. Not only does homelessness disrupt normal routines and create a sense of loss of stability and safety, but it also impacts a child’s development and education. Experiences of housing instability in early childhood are associated with delays in language, literacy and social-emotional development.

With the community’s support, Slumberkins is partnering with the Family Community Resource Centers in Clark County, Washington and the McKinney-Vento Homeless Program in Portland, OR, to provide resources to children and families experiencing homelessness.

“Homelessness is an ever growing crisis in the United States and the extent of this crisis has been exacerbated by the pandemic, thus impacting many of our children and youth and disproportionately impacting our communities of color,” said Camedra Jefferson, Ed.D. Director of Funded Programs at Portland Public Schools. “Each day I see the direct impact this crisis has on a child's access to education and overall wellbeing. As a public educator and member of the Portland community, it is our duty to ensure ALL families are equipped with the resources and support needed to access a high-quality education. We are so grateful to have Slumberkins’ partnership in this effort.”

Slumberkins’ Fox creature and accompanied storybook provide a resource for caregivers and children coping with big transitions. Fox’s story provides guidance and tools to cope with the big feelings and emotions children experience, helping them get through the most difficult parts of change.

“Creating positive attachments to the people in their lives that make them feel safe and loved can help to ease anxiety, even when other factors around them are changing, and the Fox creature and story foster those positive feelings,” said Kelly Oriard family therapist and co-founder of Slumberkins. “By joining us to #GiveAFox, you help us provide these valuable tools to elementary children and support their education and social-emotional development.”

Founded by two moms and educators, Slumberkins was created to give parents, caregivers and educators tools to help raise caring, confident and resilient children. Through the #GiveAFox campaign, Slumberkins is working to ensure those who need it most have access to their story books, cuddly creatures and resources to support emotional wellness. To learn more visit slumberkins.com/giveafox.

ABOUT SLUMBERKINS

Slumberkins® is a leading educational children’s brand created to promote early emotional learning. Their collections of cuddly creatures and books make the perfect intentional gift, resonating with those looking to take an active role in children’s social development. Founded by two moms and educators, Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard are on a mission to create a more meaningful children’s product line that is easily implemented into daily routines through the use of affirmations. Every creature and story provides digestible therapeutic techniques and normalizes conversations about big feelings.

Started in 2015 and fueled by an appearance on Shark Tank and an engaged social media presence, Slumberkins has experienced tremendous growth. The company has been named one of Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies two years in a row, Number 6 on Portland Business Journal’s 2021 Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and winner of both Parents Magazine Best Toy Award and Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award. Slumberkins has signed with the Jim Henson Company to co-produce a television show to bring the characters to life, providing an even greater platform to educate children and families on the importance of social-emotional learning. To learn more, visit www.slumberkins.com and follow them on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer McFerron Sloan

jenn@commodditiesinc.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cfccae1-d361-476e-b149-eafc784932e5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7430433b-83a8-411a-b0f4-f4bd4fb6e4f9