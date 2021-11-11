SOUTHEAST ASIA CAPITAL GROUP MAKES INVESTMENT IN MAYLEGEN LLC TO PRODUCE DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS

New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MayLegen LLC, a New Jersey corporation, today is proud to announce that SouthEast Asia Capital Group has signed a Principle Business Cooperation Agreement with the Company to invest an amount of US$5,000,000 in the manufacturing project of various dietary supplements currently deployed by MayLegen LLC envisaging the enormously increasing demand of consumers for health products to promote physical health and fortify immune function amidst the sustained worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.



The investment of Southeast Asia Capital Group for MayLegen LLC is critical in executing the ambitious plan of the latter for the worldwide distribution of high quality dietary supplements with affordable prices. Product portfolio of MayLegen LLC ranges from Konjac to Gotu Kola, Ginkgo Biloba to Olive Leaf, Vitamin A to Vitamin K1, K2, Coenzyme Q10, from Oyster Extract to Cordyceps and Ginseng, to name a few.

Kent Luong, President of MayLegen LLC, stated: “We are very grateful for the investment of Southeast Asia Capital Group, which will help us a lot in implementing our business plan, enhancing our manufacturing competency and accelerating the execution to meet our targets and becoming a strong competitor in this fast-developing industry.”

Richard Phan, Chairman of Southeast Asia Capital Group, said: “We are very pleased to partner with MayLegen LLC in this investment endeavor which may bring tremendous benefits to our shareholders and we hope this will mark a sustained cooperation with Southeast Asia Capital Group and MayLegen LLC in the future.”

About MayLegen LLC (https://maylegen.com)

MayLegen LLC is a New Jersey corporation to be established for manufacturing various dietary supplements to be distributed worldwide.

About Southeast Asia Capital Group, Inc. (http://www.sacgius.com)

Southeast Asia Capital Group is a Nevada company established in 2004. The Company is engaged in finance, international trade and commercial projects with potential for high returns on investment.

About Phanet Holding Corp.

Phanet Holding Corp. is one of the first Vietnamese global capital investor groups. Phanet Holding Corp, a prestigious funding company in finance and trade which is also investing into several stunning gold mining, tourist resorts in Europe.

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected,” which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Richard Phan, Chairman

Southeast Asia Capital Group, Inc.

Tel: +1-312-912-9117

Email: seacare@sacgius.com