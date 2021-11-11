Gain Therapeutics Presents Parkinson’s Disease Preclinical Study Results at Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites never before targeted in neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage disorders, today presented preclinical data during a poster session at the Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting, being held virtually from November 8 – 11, 2021. The findings demonstrate that the Company’s lead compound GT-02287, which specifically binds to lysosomal enzyme glucocerebrosidase (GCase), reduces alpha-synuclein pathology and neuroinflammation in a dose-dependent manner, as well as improves behavioral deficits in an animal model of Parkinson’s Disease.



“This positive set of data point to the lysosomal GCase enzyme as a promising target for the restoration of key biological activities found to be impaired in GBA1-related as well as idiopathic Parkinson’s Disease patients,” said Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer of Gain. “We are working diligently to advance this breakthrough compound to the clinic and bring it one step closer to meeting the currently unaddressed needs of patients with this debilitating disease.”

Parkinson’s Disease is a neurodegenerative disease affecting millions of people worldwide. Enzymatic protein misfolding is a characteristic of PD and many other neurodegenerative diseases. Up to 10 percent of all Parkinson’s patients have a GBA1 gene mutation, which results in the misfolding and subsequent GCase dysfunction, causing the toxic accumulation of synuclein and neuronal cell death. PD patients with GBA1 mutations have an early onset of the disease, faster progression, and non-motor symptoms.

Summary of data from Parkinson’s rotenone-induction animal model used to test the ability of GT-02287 in reducing some of the main pathophysiological features of PD. The orally bioavailable and brain penetrant allosteric modulator GT-02287 achieved the following results:

Improved behavioral deficits that characterize Parkinson’s Disease

Reduced synuclein pathology and inflammation

Displayed a favorable toxicity profile

Warrants further development towards the clinic

Gain identified the GT-02287 Structurally Targeted Allosteric Regulator (STAR) candidate through its proprietary SEE-Tx® platform. STARs are small molecule therapies that have significant advantages over the current standard of care for disorders associated with protein misfolding, including most enzyme replacement therapies and gene therapies. They can be administered as a simple oral pill and can reach organs and tissues not typically accessible through current therapeutic options, including the brain, bone and cartilage. In addition, the Company believes that STARs are relatively easy and cost-effective to manufacture.

