Nav Named a 2021 Top Workplace by The Salt Lake Tribune

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nav , the simple and intelligent financing platform for small businesses, has been named to The Salt Lake Tribune’s Top Workplaces list for the fourth consecutive year. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey measured 15 drivers of engaged workplace cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, like alignment, execution, and connection.



“Our team believes in working collaboratively toward Nav’s broader mission of helping small businesses across the United States access the financing and credit options they need to thrive. At Nav, this mission-driven culture has created a company–and people–we can continuously be proud of,” said Greg Ott, CEO at Nav. “That’s why it’s an honor to see Nav celebrated once again as a Top Workplace, an award which truly celebrates our own employees.”

Nav’s company culture is rooted in innovation, passion, purpose, impact and community. In 2019, Ott challenged the team to build the company they wanted to be a part of. In turn, the team aimed to create an environment that aligns people with who they want to be. At Nav, employees are given the space and support to build work around life – not the other way around – which includes giving them the choice in how and when they work, as well as a decision on the benefits and perks they receive. Nav is shaping the future of work through choice and is thriving as a result.

With Nav’s competitive compensation packages, company ownership options, and a range of meaningful benefits centered on the holistic wellbeing of its employees and their families, the company is creating an environment where employees can bring their best, authentic selves to work everyday. This past year, Nav has worked even harder to support employees where it matters most, including providing healthy at-home meals to work from home employees, memberships to a guided meditation app, and classes on financial health, planning, and investment so employees feel ready to take on their future. Nav knows that investment in its people is, ultimately, an investment in the bottom line.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

Since its founding in 2012, Nav and its employees have helped more than 1.4 million small businesses navigate the difficult lending landscape by finding them the best business financing products based on their real-time business data. By signing up for a free Nav account , business owners can quickly receive personalized financing and credit card recommendations based on their individual needs and what they’re most likely to qualify for, creating an easy stop for all financing needs.

Nav is growing fast and we are hiring for a variety of roles. Learn more about open positions and life at Nav on the company careers page .

About Nav

Nav uses real business data to quickly match small businesses with the best loans and credit cards. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav's intelligent business financing solution powers insights and opportunities for daily financial decisions that fuel their success. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. More about Nav is available at Nav.com .

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytics tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplace.com.

Contact

pr@nav.com