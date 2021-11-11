The Secret Order of Lumiiis™ Franchise Introduces the World of Blockchain to Children, Announcing the Launch of its Website, Lumiii.com

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. announces the launch of its new website, Lumiii.com , based within its new franchise, The Secret Order of Lumiiis , on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The Secret Order of Lumiiis is an animated tween comedy and edutainment series that explores real-world issues like poverty, climate change, financial literacy, discrimination and other tough topics that families struggle to address and other franchises fail to tackle.

The Story: The Dingles of Dingledum overuse and over-consume. They get distracted easily, cause a whole bunch of global issues and have finally pushed Dingledum past the tipping point. They are an allegory for humanity ― and like humanity, the Dingles can use all the help they can get.

A one-eyed boy with a pyramid head, a shapeshifting lizard girl, and a know-it-all fluffy lamb uncover hidden wisdom as part of The Secret Order of Lumiiis: A group of superpowered guardians who keep the mysterious world of Dingledum and its population of Dingles safe from themselves because if they do not, then everyone on Dingledum is dingle-doomed!

"We are looking forward to introducing this new franchise to the public while offering a first-of-its-kind edutainment experience for kids and adults to enjoy together," said Ali Badshah, co-president, CEO and creator of the Lumiiis franchise. "DeFi is the next frontier, and Lumiiis offers an innovative and unique experience to learn about and explore it while also participating in a fully-realized crypto ecosystem."

The Secret Order of the Lumiiis offers a unique co-viewing experience for kids and adults that serves as a gateway to discover together the exciting world of cryptocurrency, blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi).

About Secret Pirate Entertainment Inc.

Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. is a Canadian global media and gaming company marketing consumer products across all age groups. Founded in 2021 by Ali Badshah and Mehdi Rahman, Secret Pirates' mandate is to democratize the global arts and entertainment industry through social utility and decentralized technologies.

About The Secret Order of Lumiiis

The Secret Order of Lumiiis™ and The Lumiii Franchise aim to introduce crypto storytelling to the world. Co-Founded by ACTRA Award-nominated actor, showrunner, and comedian Ali Badshah and international business leader Mehdi Rahman, Lumiiis by Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. demystifies the blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) for kids and adults through education, entertainment, gaming and easy-to-use crypto offerings across over 11 international markets. Launching in Fall 2021, Toronto-based Lumiiis will deliver the first-of-its-kind decentralized edutainment ecosystem, powered by the blockchain.

To learn more about Lumiiis and LumiiiTokens visit Lumiii.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

