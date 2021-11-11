Veteran-Led Dear Mama Ventures Launches on Veterans Day to Invest in Startups and Nonprofits Built by Veterans and Underestimated Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dear Mama Fund uses the unique DAF structure to provide donors and investors an opportunity to make 100% tax-deductible donations and investments in multicultural-focused efforts. Funds raised will accelerate Dear Mama's mission to invest in untapped founders, make the tools to build generational wealth accessible to everyone, and create an ecosystem that fosters the next generation of innovation.

The fund's diverse leadership team is composed of women, veterans, and multicultural leaders with deep experience building ecosystems, ventures, raising capital, and designing solutions for marginalized and underserved communities.

The fund's first event is to celebrate Veterans Day with the launch of the first "Seat at the Table - Dream Dinner" series on November 11.

This initial dinner is fundraiser, with the goal of raising $500,000. Throughout 2022, Dear Mama will host dinners like this one across the country to introduce their team, share their vision, and highlight innovative founders who are creating solutions for the world in an inclusive fashion.

Dear Mama Ventures is led by US Army Veteran Alicia Hanf. She has over 10 years of combined experience in Startups, VC Operations, Fundraising, and Business Development, but most importantly she has the gift of connection, and the passion for building strong ecosystems.

Alicia is fortunate enough to have worked with startups, private companies, and public companies such as Walt Disney, the Department of Defense, the NFL, and most proudly the US Army. Alicia returned to civilian life to lead the way for veterans to become startup founders, launching the LA chapter of Bunker Labs, helping scale the organization from 10-35 locations in 15 months. Alicia has designed curriculum for global accelerators, worked with various family offices, and VC firms, and helped hundreds of startup founders develop and launch new businesses. Her perseverance through her military training, as well as overcoming a major loss in her life, has helped her to be a successful adviser today for fast-paced startups & international celebrities.

Learn more at Dear Mama Ventures

For media inquiries contact:

Ascendant Group Branding

Neil Foote

214.448.3765

pr@ascendantgroupbranding.com

Related Images











Image 1: Alicia Hanf, Dear Mama Ventures





Founder, Managing Partner Alicia Hanf launches Dear Mama Ventures









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment