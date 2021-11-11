Holodeck Media to Lead and Popularize Metaverse Content

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Holodeck Media, announced today the launch of three new shows and podcasts focused on the rapidly evolving world of the Metaverse, a future iteration of the internet, made up of persistent, shared virtual spaces linked into a perceived virtual universe.

"The Metaverse will be the most significant technology trend of the next decade as evidenced by major companies like Facebook and Microsoft investing billions of dollars to make it happen. We are creating content to explore, explain, debate and showcase this technology and societal shift from a number of different perspectives with the objective to provide our audience with the best insights to understand and take advantage of this new world," commented Paul Dawalibi.

The new shows are the world's first in their respective categories and break new ground for Metaverse content:

Meta Business will tackle the most important Metaverse industry news. Business experts will dissect and discuss all of the hottest topics and happenings, from a unique C-suite perspective.

Meta Gaming will shine a light on content creators and game developers that are pushing the gaming industry forward. Gaming is the underpinning of the Metaverse and this show will be a unique perspective on games, gamers, and gaming fans around the world.

Meta Woman will address the issues, opportunities, and challenges facing women in the development of the Metaverse. Top female executives and business people from the gaming and crypto industries bring a wide range of perspectives through regular guest appearances.

All will be available initially on major podcast and video platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, YouTube, etc.

"We are at an exciting time that will fundamentally change how we interact with each other. The Metaverse will impact every single aspect of society from work to play to personal relationships. Holodeck Media was founded with a vision to be at the nexus and a catalyst for the advent of the Metaverse. With the Facebook to Meta rebranding announcement, everyone now realizes that the Metaverse revolution has started. In this new world, content is king, and we will continue to be the leader in explaining and helping this change happen," said Dawalibi.

ABOUT HOLODECK MEDIA

Holodeck Media creates unique Metaverse-themed content and IP targeted at gaming and crypto audiences. We believe that the Metaverse will fundamentally change the entertainment industry and the world. We are a group of passionate gamers, business people and media professionals that are dedicated to leading that change. The Company currently produces the leading gaming industry business content through a combination of podcasts, livestreams, videos, articles, and newsletters.

The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Holodeck Ventures, a gaming and Metaverse holding company, and maintains a studio and offices in Manhattan, New York.

Contact:

Paul Dawalibi

paul@holodeck.vc

Related Images











Image 1: Holodeck Media





Holodeck Media logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment