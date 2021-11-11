Company announcement no. 22 – 21

11 November 2021

Update on full-year outlook for 2021 and publication of interim report for Q3 2021

Update on full-year outlook for 2021

Activity remained high in Q3 2021, and the combination of initiatives to safeguard capacities, increasing spot prices, and a scalable operating model resulted in financial performance above expectations in both divisions. Based on the preliminary financial results for October 2021, momentum is set to continue for the rest of the year, and NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) hereby updates its full-year outlook for 2021:

Revenue of approximately DKK 7,000-7,300 million (previously DKK 6,700 - 7,000 million)

Adj. EBIT of approximately DKK 520-550 million (previously DKK 490 - 520 million)

The updated full-year outlook for 2021 assumes that activity in the transport markets will remain high and current market imbalances will continue for the rest of the year.

Publication of interim report for Q3 2021

The interim report for Q3 2021 is enclosed.

Q3 2021 conference call

In connection with publication of the results for Q3 2021, a conference call will be hosted on 12 November 2021 at 10:00 AM CET. The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG’s website; investor.ntg.com.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO

+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com Press:

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President

+45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

Attachments

NTG Interim Report Q3 2021

Attachments