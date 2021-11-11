PRIDE Industries Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Gold Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

Roseville, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized PRIDE Industries as the recipient of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Gold Award during a Veterans Day virtual ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. The Medallion Program is the only federal award that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. It was made possible by the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act), which was passed by Congress in 2017.

“PRIDE Industries is honored to be recognized as a U.S. Department of Labor HIRE Vets Medallion Gold Award recipient,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. “We continue to strengthen our longstanding relationship with veterans, Wounded Warriors, and our many veteran referral partners. This award further validates our unwavering commitment to employing and assisting the men and women who have so bravely served our country.”

PRIDE Industries joins companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans and ensuring they have a long-term career plan that allows them to leverage the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria. Companies are judged by their veteran hiring and retention percentages, veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resource efforts, and pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.

PRIDE Industries recognizes that the experience veterans gain serving our country makes them valuable employees. The company provides job readiness, coaching, and employment placement assistance to hundreds of military veterans every year. Its many resources for veterans include a new I-AM-ABLE employment helpline [(844) 426-2253], a dedicated Veterans Liaison, and a Military Skills Translator tool that helps veterans match their skills and talent to a civilian career. In addition, PRIDE Industries can help veterans access paid internships, as well as mentoring and training programs. And to help other companies increase their hiring of diverse candidates, including veterans, last year the company launched its Inclusive Talent Solutions service.

“Veterans represent one of our nation’s richest talent groups, and this award really belongs to them,” said Dern. “These dedicated men and women not only volunteered to serve our country, but now continue to contribute by working in the civilian sector of our economy.

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program: The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment toattracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.

###