ATTO Technology Announces Compact Backup and Archive Solution in Partnership with Qualstar Corporation

AMHERST, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years announces a compact tape archive and backup solution through their partnership with leading data storage solutions provider Qualstar Corporation.



The solution features ATTO XstreamCORE® ET 8200 intelligent Bridges and Qualstar Q24 Compact LTO tape libraries. XstreamCORE adds 40Gb Ethernet connectivity to up to 16 SAS Q24 tape libraries per bridge. This creates a highly flexible LTO tape backup solution that takes up minimal space and can be located offsite for remote backup and archive.

“This solution is unique in that it takes up so little space but packs a punch in features, performance and utility,” says Timothy J. Klein president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “IT architects looking for a remote backup and archive solution but have limited space to work with will be happy with this.”

From simple installation to easy maintenance, the Qualstar Q24 Compact LTO tape library is designed with reliability and the customer experience in mind. Feature-rich and compact in a rack-mountable 2U enclosure, the Q24 offers capacities of up to 288 terabytes (native) and 720 terabytes (compressed). The integrated browser-based remote management interface allows for set up, management and troubleshooting of the Q24 from anywhere in the world.

ATTO XstreamCORE ET 8200 is a unique intelligent protocol bridge that connects Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) LTO tape drives to Ethernet networks via iSCSI or iSER. It enables reliable high-performance remote Ethernet connectivity to SAS tape devices cost-effectively using patent-pending technology.

This is the third announcement this year to come from the partnership between ATTO and Qualstar. Other announcements include a Thunderbolt™ capable ultra-portable LTO tape solution and the addition of ATTO ExpressSAS® 12Gb H1280 GT SAS/SATA host bus adapters to the Qualstar product catalog.

The complete solution is available here: www.atto.com/solutions/solution/qualstar-tape.

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smart NICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

ABOUT QUALSTAR CORPORATION

Qualstar Corporation was founded in California in 1984 to develop and manufacture digital storage solutions. By 1995, the company had concentrated its efforts on magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage digital data. Qualstar’s libraries provide the ideal storage solution for the growing number of organizations that require a way to keep critical but rarely accessed information safe and secure for long-term storage. Backed by more than 35 years of experience, Qualstar has earned a reputation for trust and reliability. Today, the company offers a full range of tape libraries in various sizes and configurations to meet any requirements. It maintains a global footprint and is currently in the process of establishing a presence in China. Learn more at Qualstar.com

