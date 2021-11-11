Pike Street Capital Backs Investment in Swan Packaging Fulfillment

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pike Street Capital, LLC (Pike Street) portfolio company QuickBox Fulfillment (“QuickBox”) announced the acquisition of Swan Packaging Fulfillment (“Swan”), a Wayne, NJ-based provider of fulfillment and packaging services to D2C and B2B businesses. The combination of Swan and QuickBox will bring increased value to current and potential clients, including more shipping locations, additional value-add services, and faster delivery to customers. Pike Street Capital provided additional capital to support the investment in Swan.



“We’re really excited about the logistics and fulfillment sector,” said Paul Caragher, Partner at Pike Street. “The demand for these services is growing rapidly and this transaction represents a great opportunity for Swan and QuickBox to accelerate their growth by enhancing the value they can provide to their clients.”

Swan was founded in 1986 and has grown to become a trusted packaging and fulfillment partner to multi-channel businesses serving a range of industries. With its prime east coast location near New York City and the ports of New Jersey, its clients include Fortune 500 companies and some of today’s best-known brands. QuickBox has facilities in Denver, CO and Atlanta, GA. The combined three shipping locations will now offer clients reduced time to home and lower shipping costs across the country.

Swan owner Tim Werkley opted to partner with QuickBox, recognizing the increased value the business could provide its clients by joining forces with QuickBox and the Pike Street team. “Our clients’ needs are changing and we need to be able to deliver more options, more warehouse locations and better technology to meet their customers’ expectations,” said Werkley. “This partnership enables us to do so. QuickBox brings a complementary set of competencies, which, coupled with Pike Street’s experience in technology-enabled logistics, made the combination a great fit for us.”

Tim Werkley will assume a leadership role in the organization, serving as part of an executive team comprised of himself and members of the QuickBox leadership team. The team plans to further accelerate growth by expanding its employee base and advancing its technology infrastructure.

Pike Street Capital invests in middle market companies with leading market positions, strong management teams, and discernible growth drivers. The firm targets sectors serving professional customers and B2B growth where it has relevant investing and operating experience, including industrial technology, specialty manufacturing, distribution & logistics, and business services. The firm’s $237M over-subscribed inaugural fund closed in November 2020.

About Swan Packaging Fulfillment

Established in 1986, Swan Packaging Fulfillment provides order fulfillment, packaging & assembly services, and Amazon support services for both direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B) customers. The company supports multi-channel fulfillment programs across a range of industries and product types. Located in Wayne, New Jersey, Swan is 20 miles from New York City and the New Jersey sea ports, making them ideally located for east coast distribution. More information is available at www.swanpackaging.com.

About QuickBox Fulfillment

QuickBox is a trusted third-party fulﬁllment partner of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. The company provides fulﬁllment, vendor management, and supply chain integration services, and offers over 30 private label products in the health, beauty, and pet care segments. This specialized focus and commitment to operational excellence has led to the rapid growth of QuickBox, which now has more than 400 employees in its Denver headquarters, and Atlanta, Georgia distribution center. More information is available at www.quickbox.com.

About Pike Street Capital

With a combined 75+ years of investing and operating experience, Pike Street partners with management teams to build and execute a strategy for future growth. Pike Street Capital was co-founded by Paul Caragher, Dave Dandel and Ed Whatley. More information is available at www.pikestreetcapital.com.

